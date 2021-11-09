6 ‘raahgiri days’ in 3 months to promote sustainable mobility options in Delhi

New Delhi: The Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi on Tuesday announced six ‘Raahgiri Days’ -- an initiative to reclaim the city’s streets from vehicles and promote pedestrian and sustainable mobility options -- to be held in Delhi over the next three months, with the first one planned in Patparganj on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Organised in partnership with the Raahgiri Foundation and WRI India, under the theme of ‘Yuddh Pradushan Ke Viruddh’, the government has invited all residents, especially children, artists and fitness enthusiasts to take part in the events.

The first such event will be held from 7am to 10am at Patparganj -- between BSES Yamuna Power Limited Office and Sarvodaya Kanya/Bal Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar -- on Children’s Day (November 14), with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia as the chief guest.

Officials said a range of activities such as walking, running, cycling, skating, street games, music band, painting, dancing, performing arts, yoga, aerobics and zumba have been planned.

The Raahgiri events is part of the Delhi’s government’s anti-pollution campaign, ‘Yuddh Pradushan Ke Viruddh’, which encourages citizens to take individual responsibility for reducing air pollution by reducing the use of their private vehicles by at least one day a week (‘Bas Ek Trip Kam’), among other measures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is our collective duty to come forward and reduce pollution on an individual and community level. We can together build a foundation for a healthier Delhi by taking small steps such as switching off vehicles at traffic signals and switching to public transport,” said Sisodia on Tuesday, stating that the government wanted to make Delhi’s roads safe and provide accessible public mobility.

DDC vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah said, “Reducing pollution by promoting sustainable mobility is a core aspect of the ‘Yuddh Pradushan ke Viruddh’ campaign launched by the chief minister. Raahgiri Foundation has pioneered the model of bringing together communities around the issues of sustainable mobility, safe streets and reducing environmental footprint since 2013 and it is our pleasure at DDC to collaborate with them to take this message to different parts of Delhi through six events over the next three months.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The initiative will also see a citizen drive, ‘Neighbourhood Raahgiri’, to advocate for safe, accessible and inclusive public streets.

Sarika Panda Bhatt, a co-founder and trustee of Raahgiri Foundation, said, “When people can truly get a feel for what it is like to reclaim and enjoy public spaces, they demand it more. This awareness and desire can play a big role in seeing changes on our streets.”