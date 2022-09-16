6.15 lakh in Delhi apply for power bill subsidy

At least 615,000 people have applied for availing power subsidy under the AAP government’s ‘Voluntary Subsidy Scheme’ since Wednesday when Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a helpline number for power consumers, officials aware of the matter said on Friday.

Beginning October, the subsidy will be extended only to those who apply for it by submitting online or off-line applications, the Delhi government has announced.

“It was the demand of a section of people that the power subsidy should not be forced and people should be provided an option. We are launching the scheme to opt for power subsidy,” the chief minister said on Wednesday.

“Consumers will get a form with their next electricity bill and they can submit the form at their designated collection centre for paying electricity bills. People can also give a missed call on 7011311111, you will get a link and form on WhatsApp. Fill this form and you can opt for subsidy. People can also type Hi on this WhatsApp number and they will get the form,” Kejriwals said announcing the launch of the helpline.

According to officials of power distribution companies ,BRPL and BYPL had received 258,852 and 173,875 applications respectively, while Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) received 178,584 applications for power subsidy till till 5.40pm on Friday. The New Delhi Municipal Council which supplies power to NDMC areas and Delhi Cantonment areas has received 2,351 applications.

Currently, 4,711,176 domestic consumers in Delhi are getting subsidy on power bills. According to government data, there are total 5,818,231 total electricity connections in Delhi.

Domestic power consumers in Delhi get subsidies in two slabs. Those who use up to 200 units a month are given a 100% waiver (There are 3,039,766 such consumers at the moment). Consumers who use 201-400 units are given up to ₹800 in subsidy (There are 1,659,976 such consumers).

The Delhi government provides power subsidies to five categories of consumers — domestic consumers (4.69 million), anti-Sikh riot victims (758 consumers), agricultural consumers (10,676) and lawyers (4,899) whose chambers are located within the court complex. The number of subsidised connections totals to 4,716,075 consumers across all categories. Voluntary subsidy scheme is applicable to all these categories.

According to officials, the government has allocated about ₹3,250 crore for power subsidies in the current financial year. In the first year (2015-16), when the AAP government implemented the power subsidy scheme, it released ₹1,442.76 crore for power subsidy, which increased to ₹2,939.99 crore in 2020-21.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has maintained that subsidised power and water, one of its key poll planks, are being funded by plugging corruption in governance.

