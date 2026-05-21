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7.4 million tonnes of legacy waste removed from landfills at record pace in last year: Ashish Sood

Delhi's biomining project removed 7.4 million tonnes of waste in 2025-26, significantly outpacing previous years, despite ongoing challenges with fresh waste.

Published on: May 21, 2026 05:12 am IST
By Paras Singh, New Delhi
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Urban development minister Ashish Sood, who presented a detailed review of Delhi’s landfill remediation efforts during the national review meeting of Swachh Bharat Mission, claimed that the biomining project in Delhi has achieved record pace over the last one year with 7.4 million tonnes of legacy waste being cleared in April 2025- February 2026.

According to the data submitted by the urban development ministry to the Centre, around 2.99 million tonnes of waste was removed in 2024-25, 5.4 million tonnes in 2023-24 and just 2.19 million tonnes in 2022-23. (HT Archive)

Comparatively, according to the data submitted by the urban development ministry to the Centre, around 2.99 million tonnes of waste was removed in 2024-25, 5.4 million tonnes in 2023-24 and just 2.19 million tonnes in 2022-23.

Similarly, the daily average biomining has now reached 20,000 tonnes per day (TPD) in comparison to 8,000 TPD, 15,000 TPD, and 6,000 TPD in the preceding three years, respectively. The national level review was held at Vigyan Bhavan under the chairmanship of union minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs

Sood said, “A four-year comparative reveals that both total annual biomining volumes and average daily processing rates were significantly lower in all preceding years compared to the record-breaking scale achieved this year.” Biomining is a process of separating various components of legacy waste such as plastic, paper, cloth, sand, and bricks by passing them through trommel machines, which act as cylindrical rotating sieves.

Sood said reclamation of nearly 75 acres of land has been achieved and plans are already in motion to tackle the issue of fresh waste. “Delhi government is establishing five new Integrated fresh waste processing facilities with a combined capacity of 5,900 metric tonnes per day at Okhla, Bhalswa, Shinghola, Narela-Bawana and Ghazipur on reclaimed landfill land. These facilities are targeted for commissioning by October 2, 2026,” he added.

 
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