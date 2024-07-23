 74-year-old run over by car in West Delhi, dies | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 24, 2024
74-year-old run over by car in West Delhi, dies

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 24, 2024 05:42 AM IST

A 74-year-old woman was fatally hit by a speeding car in Rajouri Garden, Delhi. The driver fled, leaving the vehicle behind. Police are investigating.

A 74-year-old woman was allegedly mowed down by a speeding car in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden area on Tuesday, said police. The elderly woman died on the spot. The driver of the Hyundai i20 car fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind, investigators said, adding that no arrests have been made yet, and police teams are working to trace the accused.

The offending vehicle has been seized by the police. (File Photo)

Vichitra Veer, deputy commissioner of police (west), said that the accident occurred on Najafgarh Road on Tuesday morning. According to locals, the elderly woman was walking on the main road when she was struck by the speeding car. She was thrown onto the windshield and then onto the road. The driver did not stop and abandoned the car. Locals transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The deceased, identified as Amarjeet Kaur, was a widow and had recently lost her husband, Hardeep Singh, who passed away in January due to chronic illness and old age. She was a housewife residing in Nihal Vihar, said police, adding that they are attempting to contact her family members and relatives.

DCP Veer added, “The offending vehicle has been seized. The owner of the car has been identified as Geeta Malik from Rajouri Garden. A raid at her residence revealed the house was locked. The car was either driven by her or her husband, Vijay Malik. Efforts are being made to trace the accused.”

News / Cities / Delhi / 74-year-old run over by car in West Delhi, dies
