8 held for smuggling 6.5kg gold from Dubai at Delhi airport

New Delhi:

According to customs officials, the recovered chains had been sprayed with silver and black-coloured material, to alter their appearance. (Representative photo)

Customs officials arrested eight passengers for allegedly smuggling around 6.5kg of gold worth nearly ₹9 crore from Dubai to Delhi, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

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According to officials, the customs department received a tip-off regarding the gold on Emirates flight EK 514, which arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport from Dubai on September 21.

A detailed search of the flight was carried out, and gold was recovered in the form of chains concealed in three small bags placed under two flight seats, officials said.

According to customs officials, the recovered chains had been sprayed with silver and black-coloured material, to alter their appearance.

“Our officers conducted a thorough search of the aircraft after it arrived from Dubai. The recovery of the gold led to the identification and subsequent arrest of eight passengers, including a womanwho had travelled on the same flight,” a customs official said.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators said the arrested passengers allegedly followed a distinct modus operandi to transport gold from Dubai to India. The group frequently travelled to Dubai purportedly to attend exhibitions and would allegedly bring gold back by wearing it as chains or other jewellery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said the arrested passengers allegedly followed a distinct modus operandi to transport gold from Dubai to India. The group frequently travelled to Dubai purportedly to attend exhibitions and would allegedly bring gold back by wearing it as chains or other jewellery. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigators said they are now examining the travel history of those arrested, their links with other individuals and the source and intended destination of the seized gold.

All eight accused were subsequently medically examined and produced before the Patiala House court. The court sent them to judicial custody for 14 days.

“The investigation is focusing on determining the source of the gold and the intended recipients. Further action will be taken based on the evidence gathered,” the official said.