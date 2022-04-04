80 hectares earmarked for AIIMS revamp plan; DDA invites comments
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has invited public comments for amending the Master Plan of Delhi, 2021, with regard to the redevelopment of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in south Delhi. Around 80 hectares has to be declared as ‘development area’ in the zonal plan for the redevelopment project, said officials in the know of the matter.
“People have been given time till mid-May to submit their suggestions/objections regarding the proposed changes. This is an important project. The plan is to make the premier institute into a world-class medical university and develop infrastructure to meet future requirements,” said a senior DDA official.
Approximately 43.54 hectare in east Ansari Nagar, 11.33 hectare in west Ansari Nagar, 12.95 hectare in Masjid Moth campus, 5.86 hectare in AIIMS trauma centre campus and 6.05 hectare in trauma centre extension will be used for the project.
“For the project, the land use of around 1.69 hectare of green space (in west Ansari Nagar) will be changed from ‘recreational’ to ‘public’ and ‘semi public’. We will invite public comment on this proposal as well,” said the DDA official. The proposals were approved last month in a meeting chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.
According to a senior DDA official, the redevelopment project envisages upgradation of the entire AIIMS campus and its facilities to bring it at par with international standards.
“The vision for redevelopment is to create a smart and sustainable campus that meets all present and future requirements of healthcare, education, and research. The campus master plan will include a new hospital for 3,000 beds, new academic and research buildings for multiple graduate and post-graduate programmes and new hostel blocks,” said the official.
-
Chandigarh | Two cops shifted to traffic lines for manhandling SUV driver
Taking cognisance of a viral video, Chandigarh traffic police shifted two cops to traffic lines in Sector 29 on Sunday, pending an inquiry against them. The cops have been identified as assistant sub-inspector Ravinder and senior constable Rahul. The incident took place on Saturday around 5:30pm near Panjab University. The driver of a blue Fortuner car was stopped by the traffic cops for allegedly talking on phone while driving.
-
Kharar accident | 36-year-old man killed as car rams into bike
A 36-year-old man was killed after a speeding car hit Karamjit Singh, a resident of Maduali village in Rupnagar's motorcycle on a flyover near Desu Majra village in Kharar on late Saturday evening. Investigating officer, Surinder Singh said the car driver has been identified as Jarnail Singh of Sakrullapur village in Kharar but is yet to be arrested. The deceased's father-in-law, Lakhwinder Singh, who was with him when the mishap took place said he, along with his son-in-law, was going to Kharar from Mohali around 8.30pm on Saturday on separate motorcycles.
-
Chandigarh weather | Mercury shoots past 38°C
Mercury continued on the upward swing on Sunday, going from 37.4C on Saturday to 38.2C. As per the India Meteorological Department, Sunday's maximum temperature was 5.7C above normal, the highest it has gone in the city this season. The minimum temperature also went up from 17.8C on Saturday to 20C on Sunday, 3.7C above normal.
-
Brace for a severe heatwave this week: IMD
A cooling breeze over Delhi may have provided some temporary relief to residents on Friday, but the national capital will likely experience heatwaves, or severe heatwaves, again from April 6, the India Meteorological Department predicted on Sunday. Safdarjung, Delhi's base station for weather, recorded a high of 39.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, six degrees above normal. Temperatures are expected to rebound and heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will return.”
-
Chandigarh tricity area’s active Covid caseload dips to 25, lowest this year
In more relief on the Covid front, the tricity was left with only 25 active cases on Sunday, the lowest it has seen since the beginning of the year. Of the total active infections, 18 were in Chandigarh, five in Mohali and two in Panchkula. The three jurisdictions reported four new virus cases in the last 24 hours, with the daily tally remaining in single digit for the eight consecutive day.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics