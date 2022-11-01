8k+ more aspirants allotted seats in Delhi University

More than 8,000 students got seats in various undergraduate courses at Delhi University in the second round of seat allotment under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), varsity officials said on Monday. officials.

In the first round of CSAS, a total of 80,184 seats were allocated to applicants, of which a little over 59,000 were finally able to secure admission after paying fees,according to data shared by DU.

The data showed that of the 33,739 students who had applied for an upgrade while finalising their preferences, 11,649 have got an upgraded seat. Under the CSAS, the aspirants this year were provided the option of ‘accept and upgrade’ and ‘freeze’ while deciding their preferences. While freeze meant that the aspirant will continue with the course and college allocated to them, the upgrade option was available for only those candidates who have not been allocated their first preference of course and college.

The candidates who have got admissions in the second round will now have to accept the preference by 4:59pm on November 1 to finalise their allocated seat. After this, the colleges will verify and approve the admissions till 5pm on November 2. Once a candidate’s admission is verified, he will have to pay the fee November 3 evening, the officials added.

The officials also said that those who will accept the seat but will not pay the fees under the stipulated time will not be considered for admissions.