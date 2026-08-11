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9 of cyber crime nexus held after elderly loses 70K in Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested nine people from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and busted an interstate cybercrime nexus, which steals mobile phones and uses the linked bank accounts to siphon off money, police said on Monday

Published on: Aug 11, 2026, 08:20:01 IST
By Karn Pratap Singh
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Delhi Police have arrested nine people from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and busted an interstate cybercrime nexus, which steals mobile phones and uses the linked bank accounts to siphon off money, police said on Monday.

9 of cyber crime nexus held after elderly loses ₹70K in Delhi
9 of cyber crime nexus held after elderly loses ₹70K in Delhi

According to deputy commissioner of police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh, the accused ran a call centre in Rajasthan, where technical experts logged into banking accounts of victims whose mobile phones were stolen, routed unauthorised transactions into mule accounts and quickly liquidated cash using point of sale (POS) machines and online payment channels.

According to the DCP, the racket was busted after an 88-year-old man, resident of West Patel Nagar, reported that his mobile phone was stolen on May 19 this year. Two days later, after getting his SIM card reissued, he received alerts that 70,000 had been withdrawn from his bank account through two transactions.

“The senior citizen reported the fraud on the National Cyber Crime Helpline, following which an FIR was registered on July 23. The investigation led us to an interstate network with operations in Jaipur, Meerut and Ghaziabad. Nine people were arrested and 52 mobile phones, 145 SIM cards, 70 debit cards, six POS machines, six laptops and tablets, and four high-speed internet routers were recovered apart from 4 lakh cash,” he added.

The arrested men were identified as Nikhil Soni, 26, Abhishek Kumar Jha, 23, Anand Sah Sonar, 26, Prince Sah Sonar, 20, Bishkek Kumar Jha, 21 – all five from Jaipur – Amar Jatav, 23, Harsh, 23, Mohan, 24, and Vashu, 19, from Hapur, Ghaziabad and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Karn Pratap Singh

Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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