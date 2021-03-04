Home / Cities / Delhi News / A clean act: Youngsters give a new lease of life to these Delhi walls
delhi news

A clean act: Youngsters give a new lease of life to these Delhi walls

Forty youngsters, as part of a city-based NGO, recently turned some dilapidated walls in Rohini into a colourful canvas, much to the delight of the residents.
By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Some walls in Rohini have got a makeover thanks to the efforts of youngsters volunteering for the NGO Vrikshit Foundation.

One fine Sunday, the residents of Rohini woke up to the sight of some walls getting rid of garbage and getting a splash of bright colours at the hands of 40 youngsters! The walls in the area around Sai Baba temple in Rohini had mounds of garbage lining the dilapidated walls, for the longest time. “The place, in spite of being frequented by so many people, had been a mess for years. The walls were stained and an eyesore. So we decided to have our weekly cleanliness drive in Rohini,” says Singh, a 23-year-old software engineer, and founder of the NGO Vrikshit Foundation, which lead the group that gave a makeover to this nook.

Environment conscious youngsters had gathered from around the city to take up this task. Lakshita Gupta, a Sanskrit (Hons) student at Miranda House college, Delhi University, says, “At the drive, we were provided with all the equipments like gloves and masks. It took us 15 hours to clean up and paint the whole place, but to see people click selfies there once we were done, was worth it!”

The walls in the area around Sai Baba temple in Rohini had mounds of garbage lining the dilapidated walls before Vrikshit Foundation cleaned it up.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets first shot of Covid-19 vaccine

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets first dose of Covid vaccine at Lok Nayak Hospital

Digitised PDS: Now, automatic food vending machines to be set up

Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s borders with Haryana, UP remain affected

“For the clean up, I travelled on my bicycle from Greater Noida upto Rohini,” says Bichitrananda Rout, another member of the group, adding, “I believe our environment can only be changed by individuals who implement a conscious and responsible behaviour.”

And Rohini residents are ecstatic at the revamp, and express enthusiasm to maintain their surroundings henceforth. “These kids have executed what the local bodies couldn’t. We have been filing complaints for five years now, but to no avail. We are extremely proud and thankful for what these kids have done for us,” says Umesh Gugarwaal, a resident in the neighbouring locality.

Youngsters, in groups of 15-20, pick a spot in the Capital every weekend and clean it up.

But this isn’t the first place that these young volunteers have worked upon to sanitise and beautify surroundings in the Capital. Singh adds, “I started the NGO after being inspired by cleanliness drives conducted on Mumbai’s beaches... We run cleanliness drives across the city because we want to send a message that this is as much our responsibility as it is of the government. It is a collective responsibility and we also inform the locals about our efforts so that they feel involved in the upkeep of the place. So far we have cleaned over 200 locations in the country, and the activities are funded from our salaries and pocket money.”

Author tweets @bhagat_mallika

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP