A May of weather contrasts for Delhi

New Delhi: This month, Delhi had two halves of contrasting weather -- the first one was characterised by intense heatwave which saw parts of Delhi recording a maximum temperature of 49 degrees Celsius and scarce rain of 1.4mm rain, and the second witnessing short but intense spells of rain, adding 46.3mm precipitation, more than double the monthly average of 19.7mm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to IMD data, the average maximum temperature in May was 40.1 degrees Celsius, 0.6 degrees above normal, and the highest since May 2018, when it was 40.4 degrees.

Met officials say had it not been for rain in the second half of the month, the severe heatwave could have continued to burn the city. Delhi is yet to see a heatwave day since May 15, which was also the hottest day of the year so far, when Safdarjung (Delhi’s base weather station) recorded a maximum of 45.6 degrees. It was also the highest maximum temperature for Delhi since May 28, 2020, the day the city logged a temperature of 45.9 degrees.

The same day, the mercury also crossed the 49-degrees marks in parts of the city, with northwest Delhi’s Mungeshpur and southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh recording a high of 49.2 and 49.1 degrees respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IMD scientist Jenamani said in terms of heatwave, May was still better than April. “May has not been as intense as April in terms of heatwave days, this despite Delhi recording its highest maximum this month. Western disturbances were stronger this month as compared to April, where only one rainy day was recorded, but in May these western disturbances have brought sufficient rainfall, which has provided a cooling effect to Delhi that is expected to continue till the first week of June,” Jenamani said.

A total of four heatwave days were recorded during May, and seven rainy days. April had nine heatwave days, the IMD data shows.

Almost all rain recorded in May took place in the second fortnight as in the first half the city got just 1.4mm rain. The second half of the month recorded 46.3mm rain over five rainy days to take the monthly total to 47.7mm -- a surplus of 142% over the normal monthly average of 19.7mm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In comparison, March recorded no rainfall and April witnessing just 0.3mm rain. “In both March and April, we had western disturbances, but they were fairly weak. There were not even overcast skies that could have brought the temperature by a few degrees,” Jenamani added.

In terms of average monthly minimum temperature, Delhi recorded a low of 26 degrees -- its highest since May 2017, when it was 26.1 degrees, IMD data showed.

Following the intense thunderstorm on Monday, which added 17.8mm of rainfall to Delhi’s monthly total, Delhi saw a drop in both maximum and minimum temperature. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees – one degree below normal, and a minimum of 20.4 degrees – seven notches below normal, on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi’s hottest location on Tuesday was Najafgarh, where the maximum was recorded at 41.9 degrees. Forecast for the next seven days, shows Delhi’s maximum temperature will hover between 39 and 42 degrees Celsius, with no heatwave expected.

Delhi could meanwhile see thundery development on Wednesday, with the maximum and minimum to hover between 40 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively, Met officials said.