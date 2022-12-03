Aaftab given book to read at his request; police plan to consult psychologist

Aaftab Poonawala who is lodged in jail for allegedly killing his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar has been given a book to read on his request, said Tihar Jail authorities.

A prison official said that Poonawala had requested English literature to read, but added that it should not be crime stories or “anything that would impact his mental health”. The official added that he has been given a book titled The Great Railway Bazaar.

Meanwhile, police officers involved in the investigation of the murder have said that they were planning to consult a psychologist to analyse Poonawala’s behaviour and responses given during the polygraph and narco analysis. An investigator aware of the development said that most of Poonawala’s responses during the two tests matched and it seemed as if he was prepared for the analysis. “Therefore, there seems to be a need to get his behaviour and responses analysed but the decision is yet to be finalised,” an investigator who asked not to be named said.

Poonawala is accused of murdering his girlfriend Walkar this May at the couple’s rented flat in Chhatarpur Pahadi area, chopping up her body and dumping the body parts in forested areas in and around the Capital.

