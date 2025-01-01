AAP accuses BJP of ‘cash distribution’, ‘altering voters’ list’ in letter to RSS; BJP calls it bid to ‘divert public attention’

New DelhiThe Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday stepped up its attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in an ongoing row over alleged manipulation of voters’ list in a letter to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) head Mohan Bhagwat, alleging “open distribution of money” by BJP leaders and questioning whether the RSS supported the “BJP’s efforts to cut votes of Dalits, poor, Purvanchali and slum dwellers on a large scale”. The general elections to Delhi Assembly is likely to be held by February, with the AAP, BJP and Congress intensifying their campaigns. (HT Photo)

The RSS did not respond to requests for comment from HT, but the Delhi BJP hit out at the AAP, terming the letter written by Arvind Kejriwal “an attempt to divert attention from AAP government’s shortcomings”.

The communique comes against the backdrop of the RSS beginning a public outreach programme in Delhi in support of the BJP, on the lines of the campaigns it undertook in Haryana and Maharashtra.

“There have been media reports suggesting that the RSS will campaign for votes for the BJP in the Delhi elections. Is this true? Before this, people wish to know whether the RSS endorses the recent wrongful actions taken by the BJP. BJP leaders are openly distributing money to buy votes,” Arvind Kejriwal said in the letter, a copy of which was accessed by HT.

The general elections to Delhi Assembly is likely to be held by February, with the AAP, BJP and Congress intensifying their campaigns, especially by blaming one another over a series of local and national issues.

One such issue is an allegation by the AAP that BJP leader Parvesh Sahib Singh was “caught” distributing cash to women voters in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, where Kejriwal is the incumbent. In response, Singh said that monetary aid was being provided to destitute women registered with the NGO Rashtriya Swabhiman Sansthan, which was started by his father, former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, 25 years ago.

Another key issue is an allegation by the AAP that electoral rolls were being manipulated “by the BJP” in multiple constituencies. In response, the Delhi BJP accused the AAP of registering “illegal voters” and blaming the BJP for misleading voters.

“There is a large-scale effort to remove the names of poor, Dalit, Purvanchali, and slum dwellers from the voter list, even though these people have been residing here for many years. Does the RSS believe such actions are in the interest of Indian democracy?” Kejriwal wrote.

The Delhi BJP slammed the AAP, terming the letter reflected Kejriwal’s “political frustration and impending defeat”.

“The letter reflects Kejriwal’s political frustration and defeat. The people of Delhi now seek answers from Kejriwal regarding his lies, opportunism, and failure to meet public expectations for development and reform. Instead, Kejriwal is creating new drama and distractions to divert attention from his shortcomings,” Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said.

“Does Arvind Kejriwal inform the public or seek Mohan Bhagwat’s permission before receiving funds from dubious foreign entities? Does he consult Mohan Bhagwat before enrolling illegal voters, such as Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshis, residing in unauthorised houses on vacant land? When you undermine the Constitution by issuing arbitrary orders and appointments, does this strengthen democracy, or do you do so after consulting Mohan Bhagwat?” Sachdeva said.