Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / AAP accuses BJP of siphoning money from Delhi municipal bodies, BJP refutes charges
delhi news

AAP accuses BJP of siphoning money from Delhi municipal bodies, BJP refutes charges

While the AAP is in charge of the Delhi government, the BJP is in charge of the three municipal corporations.Municipal elections will be held in Delhi next year
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 01:46 AM IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that more than half the homeless pensions generated by the BJP-ruled MCD are bogus. BJP councillors have generated fake pensions of their own people. (AN)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of generating fake accounts to syphon off pension money meant for the homeless under a scheme of the municipal corporations in Delhi (MCD).

While the AAP is in charge of the Delhi government, the BJP is in charge of the three municipal corporations.Municipal elections will be held in Delhi next year.

“Large-scale scam in the destitute pension has been exposed in MCDs... The standing committee was told that over 50% destitute pension is bogus. Why is it not being investigated? Aam Aadmi Party demands an investigation of the destitute pensions generated by the South MCD and legal action should be taken against those councillors who have committed fraud,” said AAP’s chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj.

Dismissing the allegations, Delhi’s BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said: “These are baseless comments. There is no discrepancy in the destitute pensions being distributed by South MCD. The allegations are being raised by AAP leaders with political motive to stall the distribution of pension in the festive months to put beneficiaries in inconvenience and politically damage BJP. MCD’s pension data is fully transparent. An inquiry is rather needed on amounts distributed as pensions to AAP volunteers on recommendation by MLAs.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi riots: Court asks L-G to act against prosecutors missing case hearings

Delhi CM pulls up officers for ‘slow’ financial aid to families of Covid victims

CM Kejriwal should allow Chhath Puja celebrations in Delhi: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

Delhi HC closes over 1,000 cases petty crimes involving kids
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP