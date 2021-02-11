AAP accuses north corp mayor of illegally occupying DUSIB land, he refutes allegation

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s in charge of municipal affairs Durgesh Pathak on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Jai Prakash of “illegally occupying” land owned by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

Prakash dismissed the allegation as “baseless” and accused Pathak and AAP leaders of “misleading” people with such statements.

“The BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Jai Prakash has built his house by illegally occupying DUSIB land. Authorities repeatedly asked the MCD to stop the construction of the building but no action was taken. The AAP demands that the BJP immediately suspends Mr Jai Prakash and that he be arrested under charges of forgery,” said Pathak in a press conference at the party’s headquarters in central Delhi.

Dismissing the allegations, Prakash said, “The allegations are baseless. Mr Durgesh Pathak and the AAP are misleading people. My son owns a custodian property at Gully Vikram in Sadar Bazar… He has been paying rent to DUSIB for the property and has all documents of correspondence with the officials of DUSIB. Any construction on that plot was carried out by previous custodians. For one particular construction activity on the first floor, my son had offered to pay damages to DUSIB through letters dated October 19, 2020, and January 15, 2021, and he was asked to visit the DUSIB office. If all rules have been followed, how can they call it an encroachment?”

Spokesperson of Delhi BJP Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “The AAP has not released ₹13,000 crore which the Delhi government owes to the municipal corporations. Mr Jai Prakash had exposed them (AAP) and that seems like the only reason for them to stoop to personal allegations now.”

While the AAP is in charge of the Delhi government, the BJP rules all three municipal corporations in the capital.