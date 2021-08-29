Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / AAP alleges BJP trying to ‘sell civic hospitals’ in Delhi
delhi news

AAP alleges BJP trying to ‘sell civic hospitals’ in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to sell off hospitals and medical institutes which come under the domain of the municipal corporations in Delhi (MCD)
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 11:31 PM IST
HT Image

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to sell off hospitals and medical institutes which come under the domain of the municipal corporations in Delhi (MCD). The BJP hit back saying that the AAP is “misleading” people on the issue.

“After pushing the MCDs to bankruptcy, the BJP-led north MCD now plans to sell 10 hospitals and medical colleges. The BJP is preparing to sell all of MCD’s assets at throwaway prices, as it knows it will have to leave the civic bodies after losing in the next elections,” said AAP’s spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj during a press conference at the party office in Delhi.

“The Delhi government is preparing to set up seven new hospitals and 6,800 ICU beds, whereas BJP-ruled MCD is preparing to sell Delhi’s hospitals,” said Bhardwaj.

He further added, “The BJP-led MCDs are not even capable of running hospitals and now, they want to sell off medical facilities to rake in money. The MCDs are selling the land of the people of Delhi because they have failed in all revenue collection mechanisms.”

RELATED STORIES

Delhi’s BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said: “Firstly, the political leadership in charge of the concerned MCD has no intent to handover municipal health services to the Centre or the Delhi Government. They are a big failure. Secondly, the standing committee agenda referred to by AAP leader Mr Saurabh Bhardwaj in his press conference has been prepared by the bureaucratic wing of the civic agency. The AAP is misleading people on the matter.”

While the AAP is in charge of the Delhi government, the BJP rules the three MCDs. Delhi goes to the municipal polls next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Transport of food grains in Delhi now an essential service

Delhi police asks people to celebrate Janmashtami at homes, avoid crowds

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation introduces separate toilets for transgenders

3 boys drown in Yamuna Sunday morning, 1 rescued by local divers
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP