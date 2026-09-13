AAP, BJP spar over Flagstaff Road bungalow ahead of PAC visit

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) traded accusations on Sunday, a day before the Delhi Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was scheduled to inspect the controversial former chief ministerial bungalow at 6 Flagstaff Road. The AAP alleged that “masked men” were seen entering the property late on Saturday, while the BJP accused the party of becoming “agitated” and “defensive” whenever the bungalow is mentioned.

AAP alleged that “masked men” were seen entering the property late on Saturday, while the BJP accused the party of becoming “agitated” and “defensive” whenever the bungalow is mentioned. (HT Archive)

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AAP chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar, addressing a press conference, alleged that the BJP had not been allowing anyone to enter the bungalow and questioned “activity” at the property.

“Why is it then that last night masked wearing men in a truck were secretly seen entering the bungalow on Saturday night at 11pm? On Monday, they have scheduled an inspection. But what is happening in the dark?” she said, displaying a purported photograph of the men and truck.

She also alleged that the BJP had been making unsubstantiated claims about the property, including the presence of swimming pools, gold-plated commodes and large bars. “They have not been able to show them even in their edited videos,” she said.

Earlier, even Leader of Opposition Atishi challenged the BJP to show the alleged swimming pool, gold and silver commodes and liquor bar during the inspection.

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{{^usCountry}} Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor rejected the allegations, saying the AAP was “rattled” whenever the issue of the bungalow, which the BJP calls “Sheesh Mahal”, was raised. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor rejected the allegations, saying the AAP was “rattled” whenever the issue of the bungalow, which the BJP calls “Sheesh Mahal”, was raised. {{/usCountry}}

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Kapoor alleged that the bungalow, which was used by former CM Arvind Kejriwal, was constructed in violation of provisions of the Delhi Master Plan, Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi Urban Arts Commission building norms, as well as financial rules of the Public Works Department. “This is precisely why these AAP leaders become agitated and start making defensive statements whenever Sheesh Mahal is mentioned,” he said.

He also questioned why Kejriwal had never formally inaugurated the property as the chief minister’s residence if it had not violated building norms and government financial rules.

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The property became a political flashpoint over allegations of excessive expenditure on its renovation. The BJP has claimed that ₹45 crore- ₹52 crore of public money was spent on luxury interiors and high-end fittings. The allegations prompted inquiries by multiple agencies, including those initiated by the Lieutenant Governor, Central Vigilance Commission and Central Bureau of Investigation. The AAP has rejected the allegations, saying the expenditure figures cited by the BJP were inflated.