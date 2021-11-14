AAP, BJP spar over salary, pension delays in Delhi’s civic bodies

At a time when some municipal workers’ unions are threatening to go on strike due to delays in payment of salaries and pensions, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has blamed corruption in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporations behind their financial crisis.

The BJP, in turn, has stated that the AAP-led Delhi government is with holding municipal funds and is responsible for the hardships faced by the municipal employees.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the confederation of MCD employees’ unions have threatened the BJP-led MCDs that they will go on a strike if they do not get their salary and pension dues in three days. “If the MCD makes BJP leaders pay up for the hoardings they have put for free, then the salary and pension dues can be given to all the employees. The Delhi government has paid every penny due to the MCD,” he said.

Bhardwaj added that the municipal corporations have a crucial role to play in efforts being made by the government machinery in Delhi for prevention of dengue, controlling pollution and the Covid pandemic. He added that the employees of various groups have not received their salaries for the past two months while pensions have been pending for a similar period.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor admitted that municipal employees are facing economic hardship but said that the workers know it is due to the Delhi government withholding municipal funds. “Municipal employees know that AAP leaders like Saurabh Bhardwaj are just trying to score brownie points by issuing statements but don’t have iota for concern for their cause. If AAP leaders have any seriousness towards ensuring timely salary payment of employees they should ask the Delhi government to release municipal funds as per the recommendation of 3rd, 4th and 5th Delhi Finance Commission recommendations which add up to around ₹13,000 crore,” Kapoor said.

AP Khan, the convener of the confederation of MCD employees’ unions, said that the problem of non-payment of salary, pensions and other dues is growing by the day even as political parties engage in blame game instead of finding a solution. “A general strike has not been announced yet but some individual employee unions have announced that they will go on token protests for 3-4 hours every day. We want to highlight the issues being faced by workers. Some employees have not been paid for two months and later we may forced to go on a total strike,” he added.

