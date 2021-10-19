AAP calls BJP’s slum outreach ‘a farce’ after civic body rejects foot overbridge

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday called the Delhi BJP’s “Jhuggi Samman Yatra” a “farce” after a municipal corporation rejected a proposal to construct a foot overbridge at a location between Naraina Vihar and Inderpuri station for those living in Buddha Vihar J J Colony and Inderpuri.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Kalkaji MLA Atishi noted that the proposal for the construction of the foot overbridge was made to facilitate movement of over 70,000 people living in Buddha Vihar JJ Colony and Inderpuri slums after their regular travel route was blocked following an order of the Delhi high court. “But the BJP-ruled municipal corporation refused to provide land for it. This is the real face of the BJP... Their Jhuggi Samman Yatra is a farce,” she alleged, sharing a letter from the municipal corporation concerned.

The Delhi BJP did not comment on the matter. The Delhi BJP launched the Jhuggi Samman Yatra on October 15 in a bid to reach out to residents of such clusters in Delhi.

