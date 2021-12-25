AAP, Delhi BJP tussle over provident fund payouts of civic body staff

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday charged the BJP-ruled MCDs with misappropriating the General Provident Fund (GPF) payouts of municipal employees amounting to more than ₹1,200 crore, even as the BJP rejected the allegation.

Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, who is also the chief spokesperson of the party, alleged that the BJP “looted” ₹1,232 crore of provident fund money after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was trifurcated in 2012. He claimed that now ₹1,197 crore of GPF money was divided among the three civic bodies. “Instead of reflecting in the government account, the money has disappeared mysteriously, which proves that the BJP leaders have shared the spoils of the loot,” Bharadwaj alleged.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the AAP leaders must know that nobody can withdraw money from GPF, and there was no question of funds being siphoned from the account. “As for the matter of use of GPF money for payment of employees salary or some other important work is concerned, it is Arvind Kejriwal government which is responsible for this situation as it has been constantly denying funds to the three MCDs, forcing them to draw funds from where ever possible. If AAP leaders have any serious concern for municipal employees then they should ask their chief minister to release withheld municipal funds of around ₹13,000 crore,” he said.

Echoing similar views, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, the Delhi state BJP spokesperson, said AAP’s charges are nothing more than cheap tactics to malingn BJP as civic polls are approaching closer. “Before levelling a charge and calling the GPF trifurcation illegal, the AAP leader should understand that original MCD was trifurcated into three civic bodies in 2012 and the employees were given a chance to choose from either of the three new MCDs they wished to work under, and since 2012 the employees are divided under three civic bodies and get their salary and pension from the MCD they work under,” he said.