AAP councillor issues legal notice to Delhi BJP leaders

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday said legal notices have been issued to Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Parvesh Sahib Singh and Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva who had alleged that AAP councillors had been given targets to extort money from street vendors.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva (second from left) said he is yet to receive any such notice. (PTI)

“On April 24, Parvesh Sahib Singh had said in a press conference that AAP leader Durgesh Pathak had given targets to AAP councillors to extort money from street vendors..” AAP said in a statement, adding that AAP councillor Praveen Kumar sent notices to the BJP MP and Sachdeva.

“It has been said in the notice that Parvesh Sahib Singh should apologise within 48 hours or else appropriate civil and criminal action will be initiated against him,” said an AAP leader.

Meanwhile, Virendra Sachdeva said that he is yet to receive any such notice. Parvesh Sahib Singh did not respond despite HT’s attempts to reach him.

