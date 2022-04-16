AAP lashes out at BJP after Delhi chief felicitates 8 who vandalised CM’s home
- Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta organised a ceremony at the party office on Thursday, and welcomed the eight accused with garlands.
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Delhi unit on Thursday felicitated eight members of the party’s youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, who were arrested for vandalising Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence in Civil Lines, evoking sharp reactions from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which said that the saffron party was promoting hooliganism.
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta organised a ceremony at the party office on Thursday, and welcomed the eight accused with garlands."The eight activists of BJYM who went to jail for protest against anti-Hindu Kejriwal got bail from the court after 14 days. Welcomed these young revolutionaries at the party office today. Each of our worker will keep on fighting anti-Hindu forces,” Gupta tweeted with a photo of the event.
The eight BJYM members -- Chander Kant Bhardwaj, Naveen Kumar, Neeraj Dixit, Sunny, Jitender Singh Bisht, Pradeep Kumar Tiwari, Raju Kumar Singh and Bablu Kumar -- got bail from the high court which said that the continued detention of the applicants in judicial custody “is clearly not required for proper investigation of the offences”.
The AAP lashed out at the BJP with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia saying that the BJP was felicitating those who launched a “murderous attack on the CM’s house”.
“The BJP is felicitating those who launched a murderous attack on the chief minister’s house by garlanding them. This proves that the BJP not only enlists goons but also promotes goondaism and rowdyism,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.
On March 30, members of BJYM led by BJP MP from Bangalore South Tejasvi Surya protested outside the residence of Delhi CM against his remarks on the movie, The Kashmir Files. The protesters jumped barricades, clashed with the police, threw paint on the main gate and damaged a CCTV camera and boom barrier.
While Sisodia then called it an attempt to assassinate the Delhi CM, Surya alleged that Kejriwal mocked and denied the massacre of Kashmiri Pandits in the assembly.
Senior AAP leader Atishi said the BJP was “celebrating criminals”.
“After 8 days of detention, when the court did issue bail to these criminals, they were celebrated and honoured with garlands at the BJP office in Delhi by state president Adesh Gupta. By praising these goons, the BJP has exposed its real face before the entire nation. They have clearly shown the world the kind of dirty politics and powerplay the party wishes to indulge in, and that it respects and enables criminals and violence in the party,” Atishi said at a press conference.
Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the BJYM workers “just protested”, and did not indulge in violence.
He condemned Atishi for calling the BJYM workers “goonda”. “Our demonstration was a protest against CM Arvind Kejriwal who insulted Kashmiri Hindus. We again demand that Kejriwal unconditionally apologise to Kashmiri Hindus and the Hindu community,” said Kapoor.
-
Govt alert, no need to panic, says Kejriwal
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Delhi government is fully prepared to deal with a surge in Covid-19 cases, but added that the minor uptick in the infections should not cause any alarm because hospitalisations continue to remain negligible, with 99.5% Covid-19 beds in city hospitals and all beds in Covid care centres vacant. Health minister Satyendar Jain appealed to Delhi residents to get vaccinated, if they hadn't, and wear a mask.
-
Delhi logs 366 new Covid infections
The Capital added 366 cases of Covid-19 on Friday, a marginal rise from 325 the previous day, even as health experts allayed fears and said the uptick was to be expected in light of the relaxed restrictions, but stressed the importance of basic infection mitigation protocol like masking and distancing. Friday's fresh infections came on the back of 9,275 tests, with 3.95% samples returning positive results.
-
Man held for kidnapping 12-year-old in Ludhiana
The accused, Raju Kumar, 25, of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested from 33 Futta Road, Jhabewal Chowk, following a tip-off. Raju Kumar was a tailor and worked at the shop of a friend of Kamre Alam, Munna Kumar. Raju Kumar said he was owed ₹40,000, and he kidnapped Alam's son to get his dues. The complainant, Kamre Alam of Balaji Colony of Bhamian, had lodged a missing person's complaint on April 12.
-
275 acres of wheat crop gutted in Ludhiana
In a major setback to farmers, wheat crop cultivated over 275 acres turned to ash after sporadic farm fires broke out in Dakaha, Raikot, Sudhar and Jagraon subdivisions of the district over the last 24 hours. Farmers have largely alleged that their crop, which was almost ready to be harvested, caught fire due to short circuit in overhead power cables. The villages that were worst affected were Chhajjawal , Talwandi, Rajoana, Rajoana Khurd and Heran.
-
Major fire breaks out at hosiery unit in Ludhiana
Panic gripped the congested hosiery market in Wait Ganj area after a major fire broke out at a unit near Saidan Chowk on Friday morning. The blaze broke out in Maharaja Collections at around 10:30am, around 15 minutes after the owner, Pankaj Jain, switched on the main power supply. Traders whose shops were adjacent to the burning hosiery unit also removed their stock and materials as a precautionary measure.
