AAP may field Durgesh Pathak from Rajinder Nagar for bypoll
New Delhi: With less than a month left for the Rajinder Nagar by-election, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to field its MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak from the seat which was vacated by Raghav Chadha, who resigned following his elevation to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab after the party’s landslide win in the state.
At least two senior AAP leaders, on the condition of anonymity, said the party will make a formal announcement “in the next few days”. Pathak did not respond to call or messages seeking a comment.
Voting for the Rajinder Nagar seat is scheduled to take place on June 23 and the last date for filing nomination is June 6. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on June 7 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is June 9. The votes will be counted on June 26.
The bye-election is important for the party as it is being viewed as a referendum for the AAP government’s performance in the state.
Pathak, who was appointed election in-charge of Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency nearly two weeks ago, has been active in the constituency soon after Chadha’s resignation. AAP launched poll activities in the first week of May, exhorting party workers to connect with the residents of the constituency and inform them about the work the AAP government has done for Delhi and the constituency.
AAP has won the Rajinder Nagar seat in the last two elections. In 2020 Delhi assembly elections, Chadha won the seat by a margin of 20,058 votes against his rival RP Singh of the BJP. The Congress had fielded student leader Rocky Tuseed from the seat. In 2015, AAP‘s Vijender Garg won the seat, defeating BJP’s Singh by around 20,000 votes.
BJP, Cong finalising candidates
Senior Delhi BJP leaders said they are in the final stage of selecting a candidate for the seat, which has a mixed demography with over 40% families in the area belonging to the Punjabi community and a sizeable slum population.
A Delhi BJP leader said the process of candidate selection has been fast-tracked and the name of the candidate will be announced in a couple of days. The leader said that Delhi BJP in-charge Baijayant Panda and other leaders also held a meeting on the same recently.
According to another Delhi BJP leader, the probable names include Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta, BJP national secretary (youth) Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, former Rajinder Nagar MLA RP Singh, former Delhi BJP general secretary Rajesh Bhatia and Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana.
Meanwhile, Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar visited Rajinder Nagar constituency on Friday with other party leaders and met those affected by a recent MCD anti-encroachment drive at Naraina industrial area. The party is raising the issue of “bulldozer politics”, hitting out at both the BJP and the AAP.
A Delhi Congress leader said the party is working out the strategy for the bypoll and the name of the candidate will be finalised soon.
Former Haryana CM OP Chautala sentenced to four years in jail in DA case
A Delhi court on Friday sentenced former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, 87, to jail for four years for amassing assets greater than his income, besides ordering confiscation of four of his properties. The Central Bureau of Investigation lodged the case in 2005, and a charge sheet was filed in March 26, 2010, accusing Chautala of amassing assets worth ₹6.09 crore, disproportionate to his legitimate income, between 1993 and 2006.
Samajadi Party likely to field Akhilesh’s wife Dimple Yadav for Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll
The Samajwadi Party is likely to field former Kannauj MP Dimple Yadav for the Azamgarh Lok Sabha bypoll scheduled on June 23. Dimple is the wife of Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav who vacated the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat to retain the Karhal (Mainpuri) assembly seat. Bypolls for the Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held on June 23. The BJP could never win the Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat.
Yogi targets Akhilesh, portrays Shivpal as true Samajwadi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in the state assembly and sought to portray his uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav a true Samajwadi (socialist) of the present times. Yogi also said, “Your style of work gives you identity. But Samajwad has been made a mirage.” Akhilesh Yadav later made a light of Yogi's remarks. Yogi countered Akhilesh Yadav's claims about the power situation, construction of expressways and metro rail projects.
Friday prayers conclude peacefully at Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi
The Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi witnessed its second Friday prayers at the premises since a Shivling was claimed to have been found by Hindu petitioners during a court-ordered survey in the complex on May 16. “Friday namaz concluded peacefully,” said SM Yasin, joint secretary of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee that manages the Gyanvapi mosque. Yasin said alternative arrangements were made for doing wuzu (ablutions). The Maidagin-Godaulia road was closed to general vehicles for a few hours on Friday but pedestrians continued to move.
Consider hiking fine on vector breeding to ₹50k: HC to Delhi govt
The Delhi high court has asked the Delhi government to explore the possibility of hiking the fine for every violation that leads to mosquito breeding from ₹5,000 to ₹50,000 .
