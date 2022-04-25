AAP MLA Atishi, Kerala minister spar over visit to Delhi school

A tweet by Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi on a visit by some officials from Kerala to a Delhi government school on Saturday kicked up a row with the Kerala government on Sunday clarifying that the state government officials did not send officials to visit a school in the national Capital.

“Dignitaries from Kerala visit Delhi government schools to witness the education revolution first-hand and they were impressed by Kejriwal government’s happiness and mindfulness classes and they expressed the desire to implement them in their schools in Kerala,” Atishi, AAP MLA from Kalkaji, tweeted on Saturday.

Kerala education minister V Sivankutty responded to the AAP leader’s a tweet on Sunday. “Kerala’s Dept of Education has not sent anyone to learn about the ‘Delhi Model’. At the same time, all assistance was provided to officials who had visited from Delhi to study the ‘Kerala Model’ last month. We would like to know which ‘officials’ were welcomed by the AAP MLA,” Sivankutty tweeted on Sunday.

This was followed by a quick rebuttal by Atishi. She said that she never mentioned any government official in her tweet, and asked the Kerala minister to check facts. “I would like to request Kerala Education Minister to check facts before tweeting. Had they seen our press release, they would have understood that we didn’t say that Kerala government officials had come to Delhi. Kerala CBSE school management officials had come to Delhi,” she said.

After the Sivankutty’s tweet attracted attention on the microblogging site, Atishi also re-tweeted the names of officials who visited the Delhi school, “Dr B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence was visited yesterday by Mr Victor T I, regional secretary of CBSE school management association and M Dinesh Babu, Confederation of Kerala Sahodaya complexes.”

On Sunday, Atishi also tweeted screenshots of the press release the Delhi government had issued: “Dear Sivankutty ji, It would have been good if you had done a fact check before tweeting on this issue. You might want to have a look at our press release to see what we actually said!”

The AAP has been hardselling the educational reforms in the national Capital as it seeks to expand its base fresh out of its resounding victory in the Punjab assembly elections. The party has also been allocating the biggest share of its budget, ever since it came to power in Delhi, to education.

On April 1, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin visited the Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar — one of the Delhi government’s model schools.

“Visited Model School and Mohalla Clinic initiatives of Delhi Govt along with Hon’ble Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal and Dy CM @msisodia. We will also be establishing a world class Govt Model School in Chennai soon and I have extended my invitation to @ArvindKejriwal in advance,” Stalin tweeted after the visit.

