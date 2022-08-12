AAP stages protest at LG House demanding CBI probe into ‘toll-tax scam’

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) and its former municipal councillors held a protest outside the L-G House on Friday demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged irregularities in the toll tax collected by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The AAP has alleged that misappropriation of funds to the tune of ₹6,000 crore has taken place and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on August 10 has written to lieutenant governor VK Saxena seeking a CBI probe in the matter.The party also alleged that MCD officials and politicians in nexus with the private toll tax collection companies have caused large-scale losses to the public exchequer.

In Delhi, the toll tax collection is managed by private contractors who bid the rights from the municipal body in an open tendering process. Delhi has 124 border entry points where the toll is levied. Of these, RFID toll collection is currently available at 13 entry points which are used by almost 80-85% of commercial vehicles entering the city.

While demanding a CBI probe, Sisodia in his letter said more than one million commercial vehicles enter Delhi on a daily basis through the 124 border entry points that the state shares with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. “These include tempos, taxis and trucks. All these commercial vehicles pay toll tax to MCD ranging from ₹100 to ₹1,200.”

Sisodia said the MCD awarded a tender to a private company for toll collection in 2017 for ₹1,200 crore per annum. “The company paid the full amount to MCD in the first year, but in connivance with the MCD, it kept the collected tax remitted to the civic agency to just 20-30%. The corporation, which should have cancelled the tender, blacklisted the company and issued a tender to a new company,” said Sisodia.

AAP leader and former of the opposition in north corporation Vikas Goel said, “In 2017, BJP gave a ₹1,200 crore per annum contract to a company for toll collection, but after the first year, the company paid barely 10% to 20% of the amount. The same contract was later awarded to a second company for a ₹786 crore in 2021, but that company too is only paying about ₹250 crore to the MCD. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has sought a CBI inquiry in the matter but the L-G isn’t ready for it.”

Former south corporation leader of the opposition Prem Chauhan said the scale of irregularities was bigger than it appeared to be and there must be an extensive investigation of the matter.

Former leader of the opposition of the east corporation Manoj Tyagi said, “The people of Delhi are already paying so many taxes and that too at increased rates. They should have been given some relief. This toll tax scam should be investigated in all fairness.”

The MCD refuted the allegations. “It is clarified that in 2017 the contract was awarded to a company for a sum of ₹1,206 crore per annum for a period of five years. But the company said it suffered losses on account of the opening of the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways as well as the order of the courts to stop toll collection in the free lane. The company instead sought compensation towards the loss it allegedly incurred. MCD held several rounds of meetings to resolve the matter and on failure of the company to make due payments, we terminated the contract,” an MCD spokesperson said.

MCD spokesperson added that in 2021, the contract was given to a second company which is paying full amount as per the contract except for the period when Delhi imposed a lockdown and restricted entry of heavy vehicles. “The remission had to be given due to unprecedented event of imposition of lockdown by Delhi government and it is as per the provisions of the contract. It may be further noted that both companies are different companies,” the MCD said.