Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / AAP to protest in Delhi over alleged transfer of civic land
delhi news

AAP to protest in Delhi over alleged transfer of civic land

AAP leader and party’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said MCD councillor Manju Khandelwal gave land in Ashok Nagar to her husband Rajendra Khandelwal’s NGO.
Aam Aadmi Party to take out padyatra on Sunday. (HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 06, 2022 04:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will take out a padyatra on Sunday in all Delhi wards against the alleged transfer of civic land by an MCD councillor to her husband’s NGO.

AAP leader and party’s MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said MCD councillor Manju Khandelwal gave land in Ashok Nagar to her husband Rajendra Khandelwal’s NGO. “When we raised the matter during a North MCD session, BJP leaders ran away from the discussion...”

“I have allotted a dhalao for a period of five years to an NGO of eminent citizens of Ashok Vihar, in which my husband is also a member... There is nothing wrong...,” Manju Khandelwal said. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, “...the NGO has fulfilled all legal criteria...”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aam aadmi party
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP