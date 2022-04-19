AAP's 'explosive' revelation about Jahangirpuri accused Ansar after BJP's claims

A day after Delhi BJP leaders claimed links between Jahangirpuri violence accused Md Ansar and the AAP, Atishi - an MLA of the ruling party in the national capital - on Tuesday shared pictures on Twitter claiming that the accused can be seen with saffron party leaders. "The main accused in the Jahangirpuri riots - Ansar - is a BJP leader," Atishi claimed.

"He played a major role in getting BJP's candidate Sangeeta Bajaj to contest and plays an active role in the BJP. It is clear that the BJP got the riots done. The BJP should apologise to Delhiites. The BJP is a party of goons," she alleged.

Earlier, she tweeted, “I will be making an explosive revelation about the Jahangirpuri riots at 5pm! Watch this space!”

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri on Saturday, in which eight police personnel and a local resident were injured. According to police, incidents of stone-pelting and arson were reported during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

The police said Ansar and Md Aslam were the main conspirators who got to know about the 'Shobha Yatra' on April 15 and hatched up a conspiracy to create trouble.

On Monday, in a letter to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor asked him to expel Ansar from the party.

"Delhiites want a reply from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership over the involvement of the youth, apparently an AAP worker, in the Jahangirpuri riots. Earlier too, we saw AAP councilor Tahir Hussain as the main accused of 2020 Delhi riots," Kapoor said in the letter.

Also Read | 'Sophisticated' pistol recovered from Jahangirpuri violence accused: Police

Reacting to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) allegations, AAP leader and Delhi minister Satyendar Jain said, "I think he (Ansar) must be linked to the BJP since the saffron party knows the inside story."

The Delhi Police has so far held 23 people and apprehended two juveniles in connection with the incident.

Manoj Tiwari, BJP MP from northeast Delhi that was rocked by communal violence in 2020, said, "The mastermind of the attack in Jahangirpuri -- Md Ansar -- has been found to be a worker of AAP. There are evidence of this in the form of photographs. Tahir Hussain, who was the mastermind of the Delhi riots in 2020, was also an AAP councillor. Is AAP running a riots factory?"

He reiterated that illegal immigrants living in the city were a big challenge for police and law and order.

(With inputs from agencies)

