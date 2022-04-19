Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / AAP's 'explosive' revelation about Jahangirpuri accused Ansar after BJP's claims
delhi news

AAP's 'explosive' revelation about Jahangirpuri accused Ansar after BJP's claims

Md Ansar and Md Aslam were the main conspirators who got to know about the 'Shobha Yatra' on April 15 and hatched up a conspiracy to create trouble, the police said.
AAP leader Atishi tweeted this photo - which she claims shows the main accused in the Jahangirpuri riots, Ansar - with a BJP leader.(Source: Atishi/Twitter)
Updated on Apr 19, 2022 05:58 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

A day after Delhi BJP leaders claimed links between Jahangirpuri violence accused Md Ansar and the AAP, Atishi - an MLA of the ruling party in the national capital -  on Tuesday shared pictures on Twitter claiming that the accused can be seen with saffron party leaders. "The main accused in the Jahangirpuri riots - Ansar - is a BJP leader," Atishi claimed.

"He played a major role in getting BJP's candidate Sangeeta Bajaj to contest and plays an active role in the BJP. It is clear that the BJP got the riots done. The BJP should apologise to Delhiites. The BJP is a party of goons," she alleged.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier, she tweeted, “I will be making an explosive revelation about the Jahangirpuri riots at 5pm! Watch this space!”

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri on Saturday, in which eight police personnel and a local resident were injured. According to police, incidents of stone-pelting and arson were reported during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

The police said Ansar and Md Aslam were the main conspirators who got to know about the 'Shobha Yatra' on April 15 and hatched up a conspiracy to create trouble.

On Monday, in a letter to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor asked him to expel Ansar from the party.

"Delhiites want a reply from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership over the involvement of the youth, apparently an AAP worker, in the Jahangirpuri riots. Earlier too, we saw AAP councilor Tahir Hussain as the main accused of 2020 Delhi riots," Kapoor said in the letter.

Also Read | 'Sophisticated' pistol recovered from Jahangirpuri violence accused: Police

Reacting to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) allegations, AAP leader and Delhi minister Satyendar Jain said, "I think he (Ansar) must be linked to the BJP since the saffron party knows the inside story."

The Delhi Police has so far held 23 people and apprehended two juveniles in connection with the incident.

Manoj Tiwari, BJP MP from northeast Delhi that was rocked by communal violence in 2020, said, "The mastermind of the attack in Jahangirpuri -- Md Ansar -- has been found to be a worker of AAP. There are evidence of this in the form of photographs. Tahir Hussain, who was the mastermind of the Delhi riots in 2020, was also an AAP councillor. Is AAP running a riots factory?"

He reiterated that illegal immigrants living in the city were a big challenge for police and law and order.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
delhi violence delhi police atishi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP