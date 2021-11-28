AAP’s MCD poll campaign to kick off this week: Gopal Rai

New Delhi: Ahead of the municipal elections scheduled for early next year, Delhi environment minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state convenor Gopal Rai on Sunday said that his party will launch the poll campaign from Thursday.

Rai said that responsibilities have been assigned to the office-bearers for the “MCD Badlaav” campaign which will also see the use of a dedicated mobile application to assist the drive. He added that an in-charge will be appointed in each division.

“On December 5, teams in every division of Delhi will launch the campaign at the ground level by placing help desks,” Rai said.

According to Rai, AAP functionaries will also carry out a membership drive under this campaign. “We will upload the data through a special app to streamline the data and for efficient work. The training for this app will be given at the party office. On Saturday, the district teams of the party’s state organisation, observers, and the speaker and organisation ministers from each assembly were trained at the party office,” he said, adding that a series of training sessions have been planned between November 28 and December 1.

Rai said that the party has further finalised the members who will be in-charge of the campaign from each mandal, adding that the idea is to have at least 8-10 people in every street.

AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta said that the aim is to have about 50 names from every booth. “Out of them, at least two people should be the ones to whom we can give the responsibility,” Gupta said.

As the five-year term of three municipal corporations is set to expire in April 2022, Delhi will be holding elections to elect 272 municipal councillors in three municipal corporations early next year. The North and South MCDs have 104 municipal wards while EDMC has 64 municipal wards.