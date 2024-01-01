AAP to begin phase 2 of ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ rally in Delhi from Jan 4

Under the “Main Bhi Kejriwal” campaign, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has reached out to 2.4 million households and will start the second phase of the drive in the form of “jansabhas” (corner meetings) in the city’s 250 wards from Thursday (January 4), party leaders said at a press conference on Monday. HT Image

AAP has been running the campaign to seek public feedback on whether Delhi chief minister and party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal should resign if he is arrested, or whether he should continue to run the government from jail. The party has accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring to implicate Kejriwal in a case in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise police 2021-22 to weaken AAP.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In an official statement, AAP has said that the “public has unequivocally opined that under any circumstances, CM Arvind Kejriwal should not resign, and if he is falsely implicated, he should run the government from jail.”

The event was addressed by AAP Delhi vice-president Jitendra Singh Tomar and party MLAs Rituraj Jha, Kuldeep Kumar and Rajesh Gupta.

Jha said the “Mai Bhi Kejriwal” signature campaign was held from December 1 to 30 last year. “We reached out to 2,382,122 households and sought people’s opinion. If a family of four is considered in one household, we interacted with nearly 9.6 million people,” he added.

Kumar said that the party is about to start the “Mai Bhi Kejriwal” public dialogue campaign throughout Delhi. “Our public dialogue campaign will commence on January 4, 2024 in every ward,” he added.

Tomar said that under the door-to-door campaign, AAP ministers, MLAs, councillors, party officials and workers directly interacted with Delhi’s public. “We explained people how the government wants to arrest our CM in a fake scam.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “We fail to understand that if AAP has already contacted 9.6 million Delhiites who have said Kejriwal should remain the CM from jail, then AAP’s announcement of holding “jansabhas” shows that he is not likely to appear before ED on Wednesday. People will never forgive Kejriwal and AAP for the dirty politics and corruption.”