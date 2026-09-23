Aastha Kunj case: ‘Minor noted nicknames, clothes, route of accused’

The 17-year-old survivor’s ability to recall critical details about her three alleged attackers – their nicknames, clothes, physical appearance and the route they took while leaving the area – helped Delhi Police identify and arrest all three within hours of the gang rape, officers aware of the investigation said on Tuesday.

The crime took place on Monday evening when the girl was allegedly gang-raped inside Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Temple on her 17th birthday (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At least two investigators privy to the case details, who asked not to be identified, said that the Class 11 student who was allegedly held at gunpoint during the assault gave investigators a detailed account despite being traumatised.

Her descriptions gained significance as they became the sole lead in a case where investigators found that all other factors at the crime scene failed to provide any clear evidence: the CCTV in the park was malfunctioning, there were dark spots throughout the area, and patrolling there was non-existent.

The crime took place on Monday evening when the girl was allegedly gang-raped inside Aastha Kunj Park near Kalkaji Temple on her 17th birthday. She had gone to the park with a male friend, also 17, after visiting the temple when three men allegedly intercepted them around 7.15pm-7.30pm, police said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The accused were identified as Asif, 25, and brothers Mukesh Singh, 24, and Hemant Singh, 31. Police said the men posed as police personnel, threatened the teenagers and separated the girl from her friend. The girl alleged that she was taken to secluded locations inside the park, where the accused threatened her with a pistol and knife and raped her while assaulting her friend. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused were identified as Asif, 25, and brothers Mukesh Singh, 24, and Hemant Singh, 31. Police said the men posed as police personnel, threatened the teenagers and separated the girl from her friend. The girl alleged that she was taken to secluded locations inside the park, where the accused threatened her with a pistol and knife and raped her while assaulting her friend. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

A senior police officer, citing her complaint, said the girl told investigators that the men had threatened to call the police and inform her parents after claiming they were policemen.

“While she was traumatised, she remembered everything and was very clear about the details she had noted. She told us the colour of their shirts and pants. She also gave clear statements about their height and appearance. She and her friend also told us a bit about which exit they took,” one investigator said, adding that it helped arrest the accused in around 10 hours.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to her statement, one accused was “heavily built”, had “stubble” and was wearing a “chequered shirt” and jeans. The second was wearing a “brown T-shirt,” while the third wore a “black T-shirt” and “black trousers.”

Police teams began searching the park and surrounding colonies by around 9pm. Investigators also checked local police records and matched the description of Asif with a photograph taken by a beat constable in the area in recent weeks, officers said.

“We started with the main gate of the park. There were CCTVs but they were not operational. We then took the girl’s statement and started asking people about men with similar clothing and features. Nearby CCTVs were also scanned and we finally identified the men. By 6am, we had traced them,” the investigator said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Asif was traced and apprehended from Amar Colony after a brief exchange of fire, police said. During interrogation, he allegedly told investigators that he had been with two other men from Sri Niwaspuri. Police said the three had known each other for around three months and frequently met in the park.

The accused were arrested in the same clothes described by the survivor in her statement, investigators said.

Investigators also collected forensic evidence from the crime scene, including used condoms, which may or may not provide DNA evidence relevant to the case, one of the investigators said.

Police subsequently arrested all three accused. Asif was apprehended from Amar Colony after a brief exchange of fire, while Mukesh and Hemant were arrested from Sri Niwaspuri, officers said.