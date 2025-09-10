Abortion pill misuse flagged as Delhi chemists caught selling MTP kits illegally

Officials from the Delhi Drugs Control Department (DDCD) fanned out across the city on three-day undercover mission in the past week where they visited retail chemists selling medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits without prescriptions. Their findings were alarming – more than a quarter of chemists inspected sold the kits illegally. Crackdown follows rising complaints from gynaecologists of young women arriving in hospitals with severe complications from unsupervised abortion pills. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Between September 5 and 7, an undercover team posed as customers and visited pharmacies across the city, including areas such as Badarpur, Jasola, Kalkaji, Pul Pehladpur, Laxmi Nagar, Ghonda, Moujpur, Rohini, Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh, Uttam Nagar, Budh Vihar, Rithala, Madipur, Hari Nagar, and Nangloi. Out of 157 chemists checked – including those located close to hospitals and nursing homes – 41 dispensed the kits without demanding a prescription from a registered medical practitioner, according to two DDCD officials aware of the findings of the operation.

A female drug inspector involved in the operation described the method. “We created two scenarios. Male inspectors said they were buying the kit for their partners, while female inspectors posed as customers themselves. In both cases, decoy members approached first, while the rest of the team stayed on standby outside. As soon as the chemist sold the kit, the team moved in and took action.”

Strict proceedings have now been initiated against violators under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Drugs Rules, 1945, the officials cited above said.

An MTP kit, which contains two medicines, Mifepristone and Misoprostol, is used to terminate early pregnancies up to seven weeks.

By law, the drugs must only be prescribed and supervised by a qualified doctor under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971.

As per the act, and regulations provided on the website of the ministry of family welfare, “In the case of termination of early pregnancy up to 7 weeks using RU-486 with Misoprostol, the same may be prescribed by a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) as defined under clause (d) of section 2 of the Act and Section 4 of MTP Rules, at his clinic, provided such a Registered Medical Practitioner has access to a place approved under Section 4 of the MTP Act, 1971 read with MTP Amendment Act, 2002 and Rules 5 of the MTP Rules.”

Doctors are required to rule out conditions such as ectopic pregnancies, ensure the gestational age is within permissible limits, and provide follow-up care.

The crackdown, officials said, followed a wave of complaints from gynaecologists who reported a growing number of young women arriving in hospitals with severe complications after taking abortion pills unsupervised. “We were getting inputs from neighbouring states as well, including Haryana, about the rising illegal sale of MTP kits and its impact on girls’ health,” said one of the officials. “We felt a proactive inspection was necessary.”

The department has also issued an appeal to citizens: “Do not purchase or use MTP kits without consulting a registered medical practitioner. Unsafe use can have serious health implications.”

Doctors raise alarm

Doctors said the risks of unsupervised use are often underestimated.

Dr Neelam Suri, senior consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said: “Women must realise the necessity of medical supervision. Stringent measures are essential to prevent unsafe practices.”

Dr Rahul Manchanda, endoscopic gynaecology specialist at PSRI Hospital, added that secrecy and lack of awareness compound the danger. “Many women, and sometimes even minor girls, resort to these pills without counselling or medical support. These are not over-the-counter medicines. Their safe use depends on multiple factors such as the stage of pregnancy, medical history, and overall health. A doctor is needed to rule out conditions like ectopic pregnancy, to guide follow-up care, and to handle complications if they arise. Raising awareness, enforcing rules, and encouraging open conversations around reproductive health are urgent priorities.”

Echoing this, Dr Shaily Sharma, gynaecologist at Cloudnine Hospital, said that many gynaecologists have been witnessing a worrying trend: young women arriving with severe complications after using MTP kits without medical supervision.

“When used unsupervised, these pills can lead to serious health risks. Such complications may not only require emergency surgical intervention but can also lead to long-term consequences like infertility or, in extreme cases, life-threatening blood loss. Especially if given in ectopic pregnancies without diagnosing, they can lead to life-threatening consequences and hence should never be taken without medical supervision and prescription.”