ACB seeks cancellation of bail to MLA Amanatullah in Waqf board

The anti-corruption branch (ACB) has approached the Delhi high court seeking the cancellation of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Amanatullah Khan’s bail in connection with an alleged corruption case involving the Delhi Waqf Board.

The ACB, in a petition dated November 1, said that the investigation in the case is still continuing, and given Khan’s clout and influence, there were chances that he could hamper the investigation in the case. The agency reiterated that according to Delhi Police records, of the 25 cases against Khan and his accomplices, he had been acquitted in at least 16 on through “settlement or refusal by complainants/witnesses to come forward”. To be sure, Khan is yet to be convicted in any case.

The high court has issued a notice to Khan and fixed December 9 for arguments on the cancellation of his bail.

Madhur Verma, head of the ACB, confirmed that the agency had approached the high court seeking cancellation of Khan’s bail.

When contacted, Khan said, “I do not want to comment. The ACB has been levelling false allegations right from the start.”

Khan, the legislator from the Okhla constituency, was arrested on September 16 over alleged irregularities at the Delhi Waqf board, of which he is the chairperson. He has been accused of 32 illegal appointments, creating tenancy in at least 21 Waqf properties, and corruption in purchase of vehicles. The ACB had registered the case on January 5, 2020, and the MLA was granted bail by a city court on September 28.

In another development, the ACB has received a complaint from an Old Delhi resident, who alleged that a waqf board property, which was previously functioning as a madrasa, was turned into a local shopping complex on Khan’s instructions. The ACB is attaching this complaint too in the same FIR.

“The ACB will include all these findings in the charge sheet. The ACB has recorded statements of officials including the Waqf employee who was asked to remove the details some properties from the Waqf record so that it could be given for rent. Another protected witness in the case is a person, who was the highest bidder for a Waqf board shop but he did not get the tender. But a second person who had placed a lower bid was given the tender,” said an official aware of the probe.

