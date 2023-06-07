ASI unearths 13th-century tunnel near Siri Fort complex in Delhi

A tunnel-like structure, dating back to the 13th or 14th century, was accidentally discovered earlier this week when the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) was digging to build a pathway at Siri Fort’s children’s museum, in south Delhi.

The arched tunnel-like structure found earlier this week at Siri Fort. Officials said that only the opening of the arched structure is visible, and no further digging will be done. They added that the structure will be kept intact as one of the displays at the museum. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The structure emerged when ASI was building a temporary pathway to connect the front gate to the main road for facilitating visitors. Officials said that only the opening of the arched structure is visible, and no further digging will be done. They added that the structure will be kept intact as one of the displays at the museum.

“We were creating a four-metre-wide path from the front gate to the main road during which this arch-like structure emerged,” said Praveen Singh, superintending archaeologist, Delhi circle, ASI.

The children’s museum was opened in 2011 and has about 30 replicas of popular monuments and sculptures from across the country and overseas. Officials said that a new detailed project report (DPR) has been made for the installation of about 100 more replicas and development work is going on based on the DPR.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The museum upgradation work is going on under which more replicas will be added to the museum,” said Singh added.

“This was not a formal excavation site, but a chance finding. All such structures in the vicinity of Siri Fort are from the times of the Khilji dynasty that ruled Delhi during the13th and 14th century. We have now exposed about five-six feet of the structure and will keep it as a display for the children to show how such structures are discovered during excavation,” said Singh.

Officials said that the tunnel-like structure is on a mound that is about one metre above the ground. During construction of the children’s museum, several pottery remains were found in the same area, which also date back to the Khilji dynasty period, officials added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials said they are not aware of what the tunnel-like structure leads to. Senior officials have been informed about the discovery and further excavation will be done if there is approval from higher authorities.

(EXPERT QUOTE)