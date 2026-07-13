Action within 72 hrs, drone surveillance, DDA issues SOPs for checking illegal constructions

New Delhi: New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for demolition of unauthorised constructions, which include action within 72 hours of detection, use of drones and geo-tagged documentation for surveillance, and tighter coordination among departments, an official said on Sunday.

SOPs come days after Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu directed the DDA to adopt a strict approach towards encroachments across the Capital. (HT Archive)

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The SOPs come days after Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu directed the DDA to adopt a strict approach towards encroachments across the Capital.

Under the SOPs, 14 flying squad teams and four quick response teams will be deployed across DDA zones to conduct regular inspections, identify encroachments at an early stage, verify land ownership, upload geo-tagged photographs with date and time stamps, and, if required, carry out demolition within 72 hours of detection.

The teams will be required to submit same-day demolition reports with geo-tagged before-and-after photographs, undertake videography wherever needed and install DDA ownership boards at cleared sites.

The SOPs also mention the demolition of ongoing unauthorised construction on private land located within notified development areas following due legal process.

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{{^usCountry}} To improve monitoring, the DDA will use drone-based inspections wherever necessary and integrate field verification with the vacant land monitoring system to track vacant plots and prevent fresh encroachments, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To improve monitoring, the DDA will use drone-based inspections wherever necessary and integrate field verification with the vacant land monitoring system to track vacant plots and prevent fresh encroachments, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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The official said the SOPs also clearly define the responsibilities of the land management, engineering and horticulture departments to improve coordination and accountability while ensuring continuous monitoring of cleared land to prevent re-encroachment.

Meanwhile, the DDA issued a public notice on July 9 advising the public not to encroach upon its land or deal in illegal properties.

The authority warned of strict legal action against violators, including the demolition of illegal structures, recovery of damages, and the registration of FIRs wherever warranted.