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Aeroplane in Janakpuri, peacock in Mayur Vihar: MCD plans theme parks in Delhi

Aeroplane in Janakpuri, peacock in Mayur Vihar: MCD plans theme parks in Delhi

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 12:59 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will introduce seven thematic children's parks across the city in the coming months, with designs aimed to make neighbourhood spaces more engaging for young visitors.

Aeroplane in Janakpuri, peacock in Mayur Vihar: MCD plans theme parks in Delhi

According to officials, parks in Janakpuri, Saket, Greater Kailash, Mayur Vihar, Swasthya Vihar in East Delhi, Karol Bagh and Mayapuri in West Delhi are being developed by the corporation under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation funds. Each park is built around a distinct theme, aimed at providing play structures and engaging activities for children.

"While Janakpuri will feature an aeroplane-themed play structure, Mayur Vihar is set to get a prominent peacock installation rising about 20 to 25 feet, which will have a playhouse and various activities," officials said.

They said work in Janakpuri and Mayur Vihar is underway, while work in the rest of the parks is in a nascent stage.

The initiative comes even as the civic body's horticulture department maintains over 15,000 parks spread across nearly 5,200 acres, but grapples with a shortage of malis . To address this, a revised policy, which will be introduced in the coming weeks, allows Resident Welfare Associations to take up park maintenance using their own manpower, with the MCD providing financial support.

 
atal mission for rejuvenation and urban transformation new delhi
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