After Delhi airport, roof of Hyatt Regency hotel partially collapses, 2 injured

The roof of the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Delhi partially collapsed on Monday night, injuring two people. This incident comes just days after the roof of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport collapsed, killing one person and injuring multiple others. Exterior of Hyatt Regency hotel, Delhi

The Delhi Police said in a statement that the incident took place on July 1, when a temporary shed at Hyatt Regency Hotel compound collapsed. Two people suffered minor injuries due to the incident after they were trapped in the debris.

The two people were rushed to the Fortis Hospital and are currently undergoing treatment. Delhi Police is carrying out a probe to determine the cause of the roof collapse at the luxury hotel.

The roof collapse at the Hyatt Regency hotel was reported three days after a portion of the roof, canopy, and several beams at the Delhi airport collapsed, killing one person, crushing cars and disrupting flights ever since.

New Delhi's main domestic terminal will likely remain shut for a few weeks, with debris still scattered outside the airport following last week's roof collapse.

Dozens of flights were cancelled and thousands of passengers faced delays due to the incident. Domestic airlines shifted their flight operations to T2 and T3 from T1 as the terminal continues to be under maintenance.

On Friday, Delhi airport operator DIAL said it has set up a technical committee to probe the roof collapse at the airport's Terminal 1 and the primary cause of the incident seems to be continued heavy rainfall.

Following the incident, the civil aviation ministry said structural engineers from IIT Delhi have been asked to immediately assess the partial collapse of the canopy. The technical study of T1 is expected to take up to one month. After the findings come in, a decision will be taken on commencing the operations once again.

The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by a GMR Group-led consortium DIAL has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3 -- and handles around 1,400 flight movements daily. T1 was used for domestic flight operations by IndiGo and SpiceJet.

(With inputs from agencies)