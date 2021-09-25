Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After Jitender Gogi killing, Delhi jails on high alert over possible gang war

The 30-year-old Jitender Mann 'Gogi’, one of Delhi's most wanted criminals and the head of an "extremely sophisticated" organised crime syndicate, was shot dead in the Rohini court by two shooters dressed as lawyers on Friday.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 25, 2021 11:39 AM IST
Jitender Gogi was killed by rival gang shooters, who were later shot dead by the police in the cross-firing, in a Rohini court. (PTI Photo)

Authorities on Saturday put jails in Delhi on high alert over apprehension of a gang war, a day after gangster Jitender Maan, also known as Gogi, was shot dead in a crowded courtroom by alleged rival gang members. A senior jail official told PTI that officials are keeping a tight vigil on jails where Gogi and Tillu gang members have been lodged. “In view of gangster Jitender Mann Gogi's shootout at Rohini Court yesterday, there is a possibility of a ‘gang war’. Therefore, all Delhi jails, including Tihar Jail, Mandoli Jail and Rohini Jail, have been put on alert,” a prison official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The 30-year-old Jitender Mann 'Gogi’, one of Delhi's most wanted criminals and the head of an "extremely sophisticated" organised crime syndicate, was shot dead in the Rohini court by two shooters dressed as lawyers on Friday. The shooters are alleged to be members of the gang led by his friend-turned-rival Sunil Maan, also known as Tillu Tajpuriya. They have been identified by police as Rahul Tyagi and Jagdeep, also known as Jagga. The attackers were killed in retaliatory police firing.

Security outside the district court in Rohini has also been tightened after the shootout.

Also read | Rohini shootout: Crime branch to probe ‘sensational’ case, says Rakesh Asthana

Saturday's high alert also come after Chief Justice of India NV Ramana expressed deep concern over the shootout inside the Rohini court. CJI Ramana also spoke to the chief justice of Delhi high court over the shootout and advised him to talk to both police and Bar to ensure the functioning of courts is not affected, people familiar with the matter have said. The issue of safety and security of court complexes and judicial personnel is already under the consideration of the Supreme Court in a batch of petitions. The people cited above also said that the matter may get prioritised next week in the wake of violence on Friday.

Also read | Gogi vs Tillu: Delhi gangsters’ bond that ended in bloodshed

Gogi, a resident of Delhi's Alipur area, was arrested last year along with his associates Kuldeep Mann alias 'Fajja' and Rohit alias 'Moi' from Gurgaon after a four-year-long chase by the Delhi Police. He escaped from custody in 2016. Gogi's gang members face charges of extortion, collecting ransom and protection money, and car-jackings, police said.

