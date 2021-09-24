Rohini shootout: Crime branch to probe ‘sensational’ case, announces Rakesh Asthana

Delhi Police's crime branch will probe Friday's shootout at a court complex in Rohini, Rakesh Asthana, who heads the force, announced, even as it faced severe flak for the incident, in which a dreaded gangster was shot dead by two assailants, who, in turn, were shot dead by security personnel in retaliatory fire.

“The case has been transferred to the crime branch,” Asthana told news agency ANI, describing the turn of events as “sensational.” However, he clarified that except the three who were killed --gangster Jitender Mann “Gogi” and his attackers -- there was no injury to anyone else. “It seems like this incident was executed with advanced planning,” the city police commissioner further said.

"One of the two accused was from Baghpat while the other one was from Delhi. Revolver and pistol recovered from them. We are examining CCTV footage to ascertain if anyone else (accused) was also involved," Delhi CP Rakesh Asthana said.

One of the attackers, Asthana said, was from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, while the other was from the national capital itself, adding that revolver and pistol were recovered from them. On the possibility of a third or more suspects, he said that CCTV footage was being examined to ascertain if more people were involved.

Reiterating the sequence of events, the senior officer said that Gogi was shot while he was being produced in connection with a case. “In view of his criminal record, he was being taken under strict security arrangements. However, two people, who were dressed as lawyers, opened fire at him, and killed him. Officers responded, and neutralised them both,” Asthana remarked.

"The case has been transferred to Crime Branch for thorough investigation, to find out why such an incident happened," Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana said on the shootout at Rohini Court.

The incident, which has been called a gang-war, took place in broad daylight, with several people present inside the court premises.

Jitender Mann “Gogi” led the Jitender Gogi gang, which was involved in several cases of murder and extortion in Delhi. In 2016, he escaped from police custody within just three months of being arrested, but was later caught. At the time of his escape, he had a reward of ₹4 lakh on his head.