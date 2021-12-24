After meeting, Sisodia says state will hike guest teachers’ salaries

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said that the state government has agreed to hike the salary of guest teachers in its schools.

Sisodia, who is also Delhi’s education minister, said a delegation of guest teachers met him on Wednesday and apprised him of their demands, including a hike in their salary.

“Some Guest Teachers came to meet me yesterday to share their experiences about how the @ArvindKejriwal govt has given them respect and recognition. They requested an increase in salary. Happy to announce that Delhi Govt has started the process to increase salary of Guest Teachers,” Sisodia tweeted on Thursday.

The minister also tweeted an order sent to the principal secretary (education) that said, “The major request of the guest teachers, as mentioned in their representation, is regarding the revision of their remuneration. I agree with their point that the increase in cost of living, compounded by economic hardships in many families due to Covid necessitates an upward revision in remuneration.”

“Therefore, it is directed that the Directorate of Education should increase the remuneration of guest and contract teachers,” the order said.

The Delhi directorate of education (DoE) has been asked to work out the details and submit a detailed proposal to the government, according to the order.

A delegation of the Dilli Atithi Shikshak Sangh (a union of guest teachers in the city) met chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia on Wednesday and submitted a representation on behalf of guest teachers posted in Delhi government schools.

They also shared their teaching-learning experiences with students in schools during the meeting.

There are over 20,000 guest teachers engaged in government and aided schools in the national capital.

The Delhi government in June this year directed its schools to redeploy guest teachers whose services were discontinued during the summer vacation in view of rising Covid-19 cases in the city.

