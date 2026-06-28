After new state president, Delhi BJP organisational rejig: 11 districts, 33% women

New Delhi Delhi state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Union minister of state in the ministry of road transport and highways Harsh Malhotra said that women will be given 33% representation. (HT Archive)

A month on since taking the reins of the Delhi state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Union minister of state in the ministry of road transport and highways Harsh Malhotra said that women will be given 33% representation, as he announced the rejig of the state unit.

As part of the process, new office-bearers for 11 organisational districts and new mandal presidents have been selected, party members said.

Malhotra said, “We have announced list of office-bearers, giving 33% representation to women as per the commitment of national leadership towards women empowerment and ample opportunity has been given to youth too. All prescribed norms were strictly followed while appointing office-bearers belonging to the scheduled castes. The new organisational set-up will further energise the party organisation towards service of the people of Delhi.”

BJP leaders said that the leadership for the north outer Delhi, west Delhi and Najafgarh organisational zones will be announced at an appropriate time, after consultations with the respective district presidents.

A BJP leader said that whenever a state unit president changes, changes are seen in the team too. “Normally, 50 to 60% office-bearers get changed in this process. More changes will be seen in coming month,” the leader said.

Another senior functionary, who did not wish to be named, said a major organisational overhaul of the Delhi BJP is underway and the current office bearers are likely to be replaced by new faces and younger leaders. “The state unit is expected to be completely overhauled by July,” the functionary said.

After the victory in the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections last year, the next major challenge before the new team would be the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls next year. The Aam Aadmi Party won the previous municipal polls but large-scale floor crossing by the AAP councillors led to BJP regaining the upper hand in the corporation last year. Malhotra has earlier served as a councillor and also a mayor of the erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation.