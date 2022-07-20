After transport department, Delhi govt to soon introduce faceless services in revenue department
The Delhi government plans to soon introduce faceless services in the revenue department along the lines of services in the transport department, which were introduced in August last year, revenue minister Kailash Gahlot said on Wednesday, adding that New Delhi and southwest Delhi will be the first two districts where the services will be introduced on a pilot basis.
“After the success of the pilot run, the digitised certificates from these New Delhi and southwest Delhi districts shall become accessible online. After digitisation of all certificate records, online search will become seamless and will enable the verification of all certificates issued by the Delhi government,” the minister said.
Once introduced after a couple of pilot runs, the faceless services will also bypass the government’s ongoing doorstep delivery of services for certain documents, implying no “mobile sahayak” will then be needed to deliver the document as they would all be digitally approved, signed and generated. These services are also expected to be linked with ‘Digilocker’ (a government-approved digital archive) for the system to fetch important information to be used by the front-line bureaucracy to process any certification in the future.
Some of the certificate services that the government is planning to make faceless include SC/ST, OBC, income and employment. This is also expected to include Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificates in the near future that are essential for citizens to claim government welfare benefits.
“The revenue department has already scanned roughly two million certificate records and all records are expected to be completely digitised with the help of NIC by mid-August, 2022. These records are eventually expected to become digitally retrievable by front office executives for verification and other official purposes without having to deal with cumbersome physical extraction of old data records,” Gahlot said.
Officials said the decision to introduce these services was taken as citizens often raised grievances regarding the revenue department’s inability to verify legacy records to issue new certificates.
Senior revenue officials said they will create a service-wise process flow to identify bottlenecks and the same shall be addressed to minimise or eliminate physical interaction of officials with the citizens.
Second DSEU skill centre launched in north Delhi’s Malka Ganj
In order to provide job-oriented skill education and soft skills training to the youth of low-income communities, the state government on Wednesday launched the second Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University Lighthouse Centre in north Delhi's Malka Ganj. Deputy chief minister and education minister Manish Sisodia said the centre will address the skill development needs of the youth living in slum clusters in and around the area.
Three held for ₹38 lakh robbery on Delhi’s Def Col flyover
Four days after two people were robbed of Rs38lakh on the Defence Colony flyover in south Delhi, the police on Wednesday said that they have arrested three suspects. When the police reached the spot, two persons -- Anit Kumar Yadav and Chhatar Singh -- told the officers that they work for a private firm in Chandni Chowk, and were returning to their office after collecting Rs38 lakh from a readymade garments traders in Lajpat Nagar-IV.
Delhi LG to launch a Har Ghar Tiranga campaign on Friday
Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena will launch a “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign from Friday to mark 75 years of India's independence. As part of the campaign, the LG has directed agencies to decorate prominent roundabouts, markets, schools and hospitals with the Tricolour, organise “prabhat pheris” (early morning rounds) by school students and illuminate flyovers, a statement of the LG office said Wednesday.
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia inaugurates two new hostels at Delhi Technological University
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated two new hostels at the Delhi Technological University, which will be able to accommodate over 1,000 students, on Wednesday. The two hostels—Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Boys Hostel and Virangana Laxmibai Girls Hostel—are named after former president Abdul Kalam and freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai. Besides the hostels, DTU will soon get two new academic blocks for over 3,000 students, which are currently under construction.
Six flights diverted, operations at Delhi airport hit for 3 hours
Heavy rain on Wednesday afternoon hit flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport for over two hours due to the with a total of seven flights being diverted to nearby airports. Officials at the Delhi airport also reported that more than 75 flights were delayed due to inclement weather. The officials said that the seven flight diversions took place within one hour between 1.30 and 2.30 pm.
