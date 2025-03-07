Ahead of budget, Delhi CM meets biz community

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday interacted with traders and the business community as part of consultations with the public ahead of the budget session in the Delhi assembly. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. (ANI)

Officials said the industry organisations during the exchanges with the CM raised the “impractical” policies implemented by the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, as well as infrastructure, cleanliness, the availability of toilets, and pollution.

Speaking at a press conference after her interactions, Gupta said that her government will provide all facilities for ease of doing business to the trade and industrial organisations of Delhi.

“Our industrial organisations play a key role in increasing the revenue of Delhi. Our government will try to take necessary steps on the issues raised during the dialogue. It is important that we work by understanding the expectations and needs of the industrial organisations of Delhi,” she said.

The CM added that the new government will fulfil all the promises made in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto ahead of the Delhi assembly polls.

Meanwhile, trader groups also submitted letters to the CM with several suggestions and demands regarding the budget provisions that they expect.

“Due to the multiplicity of departments, this board will serve as a platform for the collaborative identification, analysis, and resolution of issues impacting the commercial market as whole. This Board should comprise LSCs Federation of Delhi, trade welfare associations, MCD, DDA, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) and the Delhi police,” said Rajesh Goyal, president of the Local Shopping Centre (LSCs) Federation of Delhi.

Sanjay Bhargava, president of the Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal said that the new government should allocate a part of the budget for a “Delhi market upgradation mission” for improving market infrastructure.

“We feel that if the markets infrastructures are improved, more people will visit the markets for shopping and other social reasons which will get more trade into the markets and will give a boost to revenue collections to the government also. We also request the CM to make larger budgetary allocations for the redevelopment of commercial and trade areas,” said Bhargava.