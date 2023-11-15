Ahead of Chhath Puja in Delhi, Yamuna foam a political flashpoint

Days ahead of the start of Chhath festivities, the Delhi government on Wednesday began final preparations at the 1,000 ghats that will be made available for devotees, but the Bharatiya Janata Party hit out at the government over the formation of toxic froth in parts of the Yamuna.

The formation of toxic froth in the river Yamuna is an annual phenomenon during winters. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

At the same time, the formation of toxic froth in the Yamuna is an annual phenomenon during winters, indicating high levels of untreated sewage and industrial pollutants in the river’s water, according to experts.

On Wednesday, Delhi minister Gopal Rai, who holds the development and environment portfolios, said, “In various parts of Delhi, preparations are at advanced stage to set up 1,000 ghats. Teams have been formed to look at the arrangement of these venues and the government will help celebrate the festival at a grand scale.”

Meanwhile, the BJP noted that Chhath celebrations will be affected by the toxic foam on the Yamuna.

North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, who visited the banks of the Yamuna at Sonia Vihar on Wednesday, said the river gets polluted after Wazirabad barrage, where, he said, refuse from the Najafgarh drain mixes with the river. “The Najafgarh drain is the main source of pollution for the river. The river is clean in the upper portion till Haryana. People should get permission to pray in these clean sections. It is due to the toxic froth, people are told not to enter the river for prayers,” he said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said, “Till now, we were worried about air pollution, but today the foam spread over Yamuna has disturbed the Purvanchali migrants settled in Delhi preparing for Chhath festival.”

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely accused the government of “squandering crores” on publicity, but not bothering to clean up the Yamuna. “Thousands of Poorvanchalis would be forced to perform Chhath Puja in the polluted Yamuna,” he added.

Responding to the criticism, a senior Delhi Jal Board official said: “DJB has plans to spray defoamers in the Yamuna at the Okhla barrage to curb the foam formation. This exercise will start from November 16 till November 20. During this, DJB will keep stringent watch on parameters and pollutants in the river.”

Environmental activist Diwan Singh, who led a campaign to rejuvenate the Yamuna and other water bodies in the city, said that the foam formation indicated that large amount of waste water untreated sewage and effluents from industries are coming into the river without any treatment. “Out of 36 sewage treatment plants, 22 are working below parameters. The river is getting detergents and industry chemicals. The water is black and has not life in it. Using defoaming agent, is not even akin to treating the symptoms of the disease. As soon as defoaming agents stop, the foam will return. But no one will care about the river after the Chhath is over,” he said.

Chhath, the most popular festival for people from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh (popularly known as Purvanchalis in Delhi), will be celebrated between November 17 and 20. It involves the offering of “arghya” by fasting devotees to the Sun god in knee-deep water.

Over the last decade, Chhath has become one of the major festivals in Delhi, with the Purvanchalis accounting for over one-third of Delhi’s population of around 20 million, according to government estimates and migration data from Census 2011.

A government spokesperson said the ghats will be provided with facilities such as drinking water, tents, electricity, toilets, security, medicine, and power backup, and all district collectors have been told to ensure necessary arrangements.

“DMs have initiated discussions with local Chhath Puja committees, gather suggestions, and make preparations accordingly to successfully conduct Chhath Puja events. The teams will pay special attention to hygiene at the Chhath ghats. We are increasing the size of some Chhath ghats to accommodate more devotees,” the spokesperson said, adding that the government will also facilitate cultural programmes in Maithili and Bhojpuri at the ghats.

