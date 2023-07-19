AI-based CCTV cameras to be installed at Delhi prisons

Artificial Intelligence (AI) based CCTV cameras will be installed in Delhi prisons to add a layer of security and cover blind spots where cameras are still not installed, an official from Delhi prison authorities said on Wednesday.

New AI-tech cameras to monitor Delhi prisons (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials said that these blind spots are often used by jailed criminals for illegal activities such as smuggling in of phones and exchange of banned products.

“The PWD is also installing high grills at several places to ensure that the criminals do not jump over and flee,” said an official who did not wish to be named.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in February had approved the formation of a 10-member expert committee headed by the director general (prisons) to select the best signal jammers to prohibit inmates of Delhi jails from using mobile phones.

The move came after the prisons department sent the Delhi government a proposal to constitute a high-level technical committee to find and test solutions to strengthen the signal jammer system in the Capital’s jails.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi has three prison complexes--Tihar, one of the largest prison complexes in the world, the Rohini prison complex, and the Mandoli prison complex. These prisons currently house around 13,000 inmates, according to authorities.

According to a senior Delhi Police officer, on average, at least 10 mobile phones are smuggled into Tihar jail by various methods every day.

“Most mobile phones are smuggled in by inmates’ visitors. For high-profile inmates, phones are smuggled in food plates or packets of clothes,” another official said.

The officer said that until now mobile phone jammers could never be effectively installed inside Tihar as the residents’ welfare associations in neighbouring areas often complained to authorities about poor network and erratic connectivity.

When asked whether new jammers will create any connectivity issues for the residents in the neighbourhood, officials said the new jammers, which work advance technology, can determine and specifically fix the area of restriction of networks, and not impact surrounding areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}