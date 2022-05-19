AIIMS Delhi removes charges for lab tests, X-rays, other investigations
NEW DELHI: In a move that will bring a huge respite to patients from the economically weaker sections, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday issued an order removing all charges for lab tests, X-rays and other investigations in the hospital, the hospital administration said.
The order issued by AIIMS’s medical superintendent Dr DK Sharma on Thursday said that the hospital will no longer charge patients user fees for conducting lab investigations. Currently, the user charges or lab charges amounted to around ₹300.
“The undersigned is directed to notify that president AIIMS is pleased to approve the abolition of user charges for all investigations/laboratory charges currently costing up to ₹300 per procedure in the AIIMS hospital and all centres with immediate effect,” the order said.
Dr Sharma said that this move will be particularly beneficial for patients from economically weaker sections, who comprise a large share of the hospital’s patient load.
“This might not seem a lot to middle-class family but to patients from economically weaker backgrounds, this would be a huge relief. There are also patients whose treatments require repeated tests and investigations for prolonged periods, they will also benefit from this,” an administrative officer of the hospital explained.
According to the latest lab rates of the hospital, the rate for various tests for blood clinical chemistry would be anywhere between ₹25 and ₹250 depending on the type of test, for urine chemistry the lab charges range from ₹10 to ₹200 and for fluid and stool tests the price range is ₹10- ₹50.
-
Illegal encroachments removed in Daria village
The Chandigarh estate department on Thursday removed illegal constructions outside the lal dora during a special anti-encroachment drive in Daria village. “Under construction foundations of new buildings, two new houses which were being built and a warehouse were demolished by the team,” said a UT official. “Team have also been deployed to informs the department if any other encroachments come up here,” said the official.
-
Pre-monsoon cleaning work of nullahs to be completed by May 31, says Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation
The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has said that the pre-monsoon cleaning work that it has initiated since last week for big nullahs, would be completed by May 31 Residents, however, are sceptical of this claim. As per the KDMC, up to 30% cleaning of big nullahs has been completed. There are a total of 97 big nullahs in the KDMC limits that cover a distance of 95km.
-
Pune district reports 37 new Covid cases on Thursday
Pune district on Thursday reported 37 more cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. Pune Municipal Corporation reported 26 new cases and the total is 680,933 Covid cases and 9,713 deaths till Thursday. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation added five more cases to its total of 347,714 cases and 3,627 deaths due to Covid. In Pune district, there are 1,454,337 Covid cases. Of this, 1,433,476 patients have recovered.
-
ITI student stabbed by thief who he chased and caught
A 21-year-old student of the Industrial Training Institute at Agripada was seriously injured after he chased a thief on bike, who was allegedly fleeing with valuables stolen from a wedding hall in Dadar, and the thief stabbed him on being caught. Darshan Jungari, who stays in BEST Colony at Five Gardens in Matunga, was returning home after some personal work on Wednesday.
-
Nayab Tehsildar wanted in Mumbai Vadodara Expressway project fraud case arrested
Ten days after 17 persons were arrested for cheating in the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway project, the Nayab Tehsildar, Vithhal Gosawi, was arrested by Shanti Nagar Police on Wednesday night. The group had created fake farmers to get a compensation of ₹11.66Cr. Gosawi was sent to police custody up to May 23. The Shanti Nagar Police in Bhiwandi have booked 18 persons including Gosawi and his female friend, and have now arrested all the 18.
