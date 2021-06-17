Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / AIIMS resumes routine inpatient admissions and elective surgeries
delhi news

AIIMS resumes routine inpatient admissions and elective surgeries

The decision was taken in view of decreased need of hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients and relaxation in total curfew announced by the Delhi government, an AIIMS order stated.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 06:33 PM IST
AIIMS Delhi

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Thursday announced it has resumed routine inpatient admissions and elective surgeries at its general and private wards, and in all centres, with immediate effect.

“In view of the decreased need of hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients, and also considering the relaxation of total curfew announced by the Delhi government, it has been decided that routine inpatient admissions, including elective surgeries in general as well as private wards in AIIMS Hospital and all its centres, be resumed with immediate effect,” an order, issued by the AIIMS medical superintendent on June 16, stated.

Earlier, on June 15, AIIMS authorities issued an order directing resumption of outpatient department (OPD) services in a phased manner latest by June 18, almost two months after these were suspended. The order directed all clinical departments to provide a proposed number of new and follow-up OPD patients daily who are to be given online or telephonic appointments.

Also Read: AIIMS Delhi to resume outpatient services from June 18 in phased manner

It further stated that for now, OPD registration will be allowed only for patients with online or telephonic appointments, adding that a decision to allow walk-in registrations will be taken after reviewing the current Covid-19 situation.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded 158 new Covid-19 cases along with a daily death toll of 10, according to a bulletin from the health department. The city also saw an addition of 343 discharges, the bulletin showed. Delhi’s cumulative positive cases stand at 1,431,868, including 1,404,428 recoveries, 24,886 deaths and 2554 active cases.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aiims
TRENDING NEWS

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post

If you love snacking, this post will speak to your heart
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP