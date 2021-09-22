AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s house in Delhi vandalised by Hindu Sena members

The official residence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen’s chief (AIMIM) and Member of Parliament (MP) from Hyderabad, Asaduddin Owaisi, was vandalised during a protest by some alleged members of right-wing organisation, Hindu Sena, in central Delhi’s Ashoka Road on Tuesday evening, police said. The incident happened close to the Delhi Police headquarters.

Five alleged members of the outfit were arrested and a case under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007, was registered, said deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav.

Later in the evening, Hindu Sena chief Vishnu Gupta released a press statement and took the responsibility of the incident by saying that “Hindu Sena workers staged a protest at Owaisi’s house as they were offended by his anti-Hindu statement.”

The Hyderabad MP, who was in Lucknow at the time of the alleged vandalism, criticised the incident by saying that similar incidents at his house had taken place during 2015-16 and despite many police complaints nothing has been done to prevent such acts. Owaisi also alleged that the caretaker of the house, Raju, was assaulted by the people involved in the vandalism on Tuesday.

“This is not the first time that such vandalism had taken place at my house. During 2015-16, when Rajnath Singh (senior BJP leader and Union defence minister) was my neighbor, such incidents had happened. Several complaints were given but I don’t know why this keeps on happening. We have given another complaint following today’s (Tuesday’s) incident,” said Owaisi over the phone.

According to the police, six to seven alleged members of the Hindu Sena reached outside Owaisi’s residence at Ashoka Road and involved in vandalism during their protest. They allegedly broke the MP’s name plate, a tubelight and a window glass. A police team arrived after being informed about the vandalism and they caught five men.

In a video released by the Hindu Sena, Lalit Kumar, state president of the group, is seen saying that they have come at the residence of Owaisi to teach him a lesson as he always gives speech against Hindus in his raillies.