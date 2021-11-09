Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Air pollution: Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai to hold meeting today
delhi news

Air pollution: Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai to hold meeting today

Till Sunday, for three consecutive days, the city recorded ‘severe’ air quality.
A thick layer of smog covers Delhi. (ANI)
Updated on Nov 09, 2021 06:15 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

 

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai will on Tuesday chair a meeting with officials from concerned departments to deliberate on more steps required to reduce air pollution in the national capital. “We have called a meeting of all departments concerned, including environment department, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Public Works Department (PWD) and municipal corporations, at the Delhi secretariat to discuss what more can be done to reduce Delhi's own share of pollution,” Rai said a day ago.

Also Read | Air quality another concern as children return to school

The minister reiterated, citing scientists, that stubble burning from the neighbouring states was the main reason behind the rise in air pollution in the city. “We had urged the Centre to call an emergency meeting of all neighbouring states to reduce the incidents of stubble burning,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | No freedom from pollution in Delhi till stubble fires stop: Gopal Rai

On Sunday, Rai wrote to Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav to “seek his attention on the current state of affairs.' In his letter, he urged Yadav to hold an interaction, on an urgent basis, with environment ministers from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to discuss and implement immediate solutions to this problem. He also called for a long-term action plan to resolve the issue permanently.

Till Sunday, for three straight days, Delhi recorded ‘severe’ air quality due to accumulation of emissions from a combination of factors, including bursting of firecrackers on Diwali, and stubble burning. However, on Tuesday, pollution levels lowered marginally due to strong winds, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 388 3pm.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gopal rai air pollution
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP