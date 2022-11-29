Air quality in very poor category in Delhi

Pollution levels were in the “very poor” category in Delhi on Tuesday morning with an hourly air quality index (AQI) of 351 at 7am. The average 24-hour AQI on Monday was 333 in the poor category.

The air quality in Delhi on Tuesday was second worst compared to nine other cities monitored on the Central Pollution Control Board’s website. Patna had the worst air quality with an AQI of 368 at 7am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. The AQI in the very poor category can lead to respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

Misty weather was expected throughout Tuesday with a minimum temperature of around 8 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius. On Monday, the minimum temperature was 7.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, and the maximum temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.