Air quality remains in moderate category as Delhi’s records min temp of 8.3°C

Delhi’s air quality remained in the moderate category on Thursday morning as a minimum temperature of 8.3°C was recorded while the maximum was expected to be around 22°C.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was 21.6°C, a degree below normal, and the minimum of 7.6°C. The impact of cold northwesterly winds was expected to end and the minimum temperatures were expected to rise over the next few days.

Delhi’s maximum temperature was expected to touch 23°C by Saturday while the minimum will oscillate between 8-9°C.

An hourly air quality index (AQI) of 186 was recorded at 9am on Thursday. On Wednesday, the average 24-hour AQI was 164.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The air quality was likely to deteriorate marginally but remain largely in the moderate category on Friday.