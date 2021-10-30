Already reached limit set by Centre on issuing ration cards: Delhi govt to HC

New Delhi: The Delhi high court has sought the Centre’s response on a plea seeking a ration card for a daily wage worker after the state government submitted that it has already reached the limit set by the Union government for issuing ration cards in the Capital.

Justice Rekha Palli, while hearing a plea by the worker who had applied for it eight years ago, was informed by the Delhi government that based on the 2011 Census, the Centre has set a limit of 72 lakh ration cards in the city, which stands exhausted.

Earlier this month, the court had sought the Delhi government’s stand on why the application for issuance of a ration card by a daily wage worker was pending for eight years.

“On the last date, Mr (Gautam) Narayan, learned counsel for respondent nos.2 to 4 (Delhi government and state food supplies and consumer affairs department), was granted time to obtain instructions. Today, he submits that no ration card could be issued to the petitioner as the limit for issuance of 72 lakh ration cards set by respondent no. 1 (Union government), based on the Census of 2011, already stands exhausted and, therefore, the respondents nos.2 to 4 cannot be faulted for not having issued a ration card to the petitioner,” the judge noted in her order dated October 25.

“In the light of the stand taken by the Delhi government, it is deemed necessary to have the stand of the respondent no.1, i.e. the Union of India as well,” the order added.

The court directed the Centre and the Delhi government to file their counter-affidavits within a period of four weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on January 5.

In the plea, the petitioner has alleged that in spite of applying for a ration card in September 2013 and making repeated representations, no action was taken by the authorities.

The petitioner claimed that she and her family reside in a jhuggi in South Delhi and the ration card issued in her husband’s name in 2005 was unilaterally cancelled by authorities in 2013.

“The petitioner and her family continue to live in abject poverty, and are unable to provide food for their family, despite having applied for a ration card eight years ago,” the petitioner stated.

The petitioner has further said that although she collected free ration being distributed by the authorities during the pandemic, she “faced difficulties in accessing it on grounds” due to the pendency of her ration card application.